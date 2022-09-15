ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Pet Pantries to open in Bertie County

By John Foley Staff Writer
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

In July, Beth Northcott stood alone in front of the Bertie County Commissioners and proposed the board consider the possibility of a tethering ordinance in Bertie County.

While that discussion did not muster adequate support for an ordinance, Northcott did get the nod from the board to form an ad-hoc committee to further research the possibilities of some county legislation.

Two months later, Northcott is standing with a group of Bertie County residents who have formed CAAB (Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie), and the organization is actively working to set up educational programs while offering free pet food through their new Pet Pantry Program.

According to their Facebook page, Companion Animal Advocates of Bertie (CAAB) is a Bertie County-based citizen task force committed to improving the lives of companion animals (dogs and cats) in the county.

While only two months old, the group is making headway in their efforts.

“Today, I am dropping off building materials (worth $300) to the Bertie High School shop teacher, Brian Dail. CAABertie was given this donation for the sole purpose of building two of the pet food pantries,” said Northcott.

CAAB has started a program for needy residents who cannot afford pet food for their animals.

The Pet Pantry Program is a joint partnership with Bertie High School. Shop teacher Brian Dail has agreed to have his class construct the pet pantries.

“I believe we may be getting another donation of actual building materials, from another county resident. The shop class students will be using their carpentry skills, math skills, economics, a civics lesson, and learn what it’s like to give back,” said Northcott, while continuing,

“It also will serve as an educational message on the needs of animal welfare and what it takes to care properly for pets,” she continued. “Commissioner (John) Trent wanted more education, so I am trying to do so with everything we do.”

The first pantry will be in the parking lot of Powellsville Pet Clinic, owned and operated by CAAB advisor, Dr. Cheryl Powell, DVM.

The second Pet Pantry will be located in the Midway-Merry Hill Fire Department parking lot.

The group is also planning on presenting their pet pantry program to the town of Askewville in an attempt to secure a Pet Pantry location.

The group has intentions of placing a free pet food Pet Pantry in each of the county’s municipalities.

“We still need additional volunteers to help with events, such as an upcoming pet food drive at Askewville Family Day. We’d also like to have the assistance of small businesses, who might be willing to host ‘food drives’ with their employees or customers to help us stock the pantries” said Committee member Deborah Tayloe.

To date the committee has six members — Beth Northcott, Deborah Tayloe, Rhonda Cooper, Jack Staley, Haley Northcott and local veterinarian, Dr. Cheryl Powell.

For more information on joining the group, go to

https://www.facebook.com/CAABertie.

