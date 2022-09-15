SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is now administering the long-awaited bivalent booster vaccines. LSU Health is inviting the public to get the new vaccines and boosters. The bivalent Covid vaccine and booster are FDA-authorized. This includes an mRNA component of the original strain of COVID-19 to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against the virus and an mRNA component common between the omicron variants.

