Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Scores & Highlights: Week 4
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week four of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big pre-district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!. Louisiana. Cpt. Shreve 31, Union Parish 21. Bossier 0, Parkway 49. Airline 28,...
800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Chief Chris Estess removed from position. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mayor Tommy Chandler announced the request for removal...
Shreveport woman dies in overnight shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum. SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to...
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
Great News for North Bossier Parish! Broadband Internet Coming!
Louisiana State Senator Robert Mills personally went to Plain Dealing yesterday to deliver the good news. According to Mills, the small North Bossier town of Plain Dealing will soon be receiving state funds to help improve community infrastructure. As the Senator met with Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay, Town Clerk...
High school football: Bossier, Parkway coaches experience special moment before Panthers’ victory
The best moment of Friday’s game between Bossier and Parkway at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium wasn’t during the game. And as good as the pregame homecoming festivities were with the court, including basketball superstar and queen Mikaylah Williams, making their way around the track in convertibles, it wasn’t that.
LSU Health offering new bivalent COVID booster vaccine via walk up clinic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is now administering the long-awaited bivalent booster vaccines. LSU Health is inviting the public to get the new vaccines and boosters. The bivalent Covid vaccine and booster are FDA-authorized. This includes an mRNA component of the original strain of COVID-19 to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against the virus and an mRNA component common between the omicron variants.
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers on Friday weighed in on the debate over the City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of...
Civil Service Board unanimously votes to remove Estess as Bossier police chief
During a special meeting held Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove chief of police Chris Estess for the Bossier City Police Department at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the meeting. City Attorney Charles Jacobs submitted a...
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
Bossier City Mayor Asks To Remove City Police Chief
More serious news coming from the Bossier City Police Department. Today we learned that Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler has asked the Fire & Police Civil Service Board to remove Chris Estess from his position as Chief of Police. The Board will call a Special Meeting to discuss the request, which will happen quickly. The Special Meeting is already set for tomorrow, Friday September 16th, at 3:30pm.
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
