Martin County, NC

Old Martin Courthouse gets restoration

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

A beloved old structure in Martin County is receiving some long-due refurbishment, to maintain its stately appearance.

The Old Martin County Courthouse, located at 213 Main St., is undergoing restoration of its 45 wood-framed, segmental arched windows.

The two-story brick castle-like building was constructed in 1887, with a three-story central square tower.

For almost 100 years, the courthouse endured as the county’s third courthouse. In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1986, when the current Martin County Governmental Center was built nearby, at 303 East Main St., the old brick courthouse was deemed to be demolished to provide additional parking for the center.

But some felt the old brick building should be preserved and formed the Friends of Old Martin County Courthouse as a 501©(3) non-profit organization to raise money to restore the historical monument.

Since then, the building has undergone extensive restoration mainly to the first floor, most of which is complete, according to Friends Board Chairperson Ila Parker.

The Friends of Old Martin County Courthouse is governed by an all-volunteer board of 13 directors.

Parker said the window project is the first major project they have been able to afford in some time.

“This is the first biggie we have done in several years. You don’t do much if you don’t have much money,” she said.

“It is just like a home, you have to [maintain] it every so often. But wood windows deteriorate. Every time we get a storm or a hurricane, I would just pray we wouldn’t lose a window — they were in such a state of disarray,” she added.

Much of the money raised ends up paying for maintenance of the building and insurance, she added.

“Every time we get a little bit ahead of ourselves, something will happen that requires megabucks for maintenance. We had a roof leak in 2018,” she said.

Maintenance is ongoing – along with money needs.

“It just never fails. We had to spend $1,500 to redo a major part of the sprinkler system — plus heating and air conditioning work. That is where our money goes,” she said.

One popular fundraiser is the Friends sale of Christmas ornaments, which are renditions of historic Martin County places. Each year, a new landmark is featured.

“This year we’re going to do the old Farm Life School because it’s their 100th anniversary,” Parker added.

Sale of this ornament begins Nov.1.

“We have also started selling our ornaments year-round, which has helped,” she said. “And when the Farmer’s Market has special events, we sell ornaments there.

“Most of the money from ornaments goes to pay bills,” she said.

Recent larger donations helped make the window project possible.

“We’ve had some generous people. That is why we are able to do this,” she said.

She said upgrades their website, Friends of the Old Martian County Courthouse Inc.com, also linked to their Facebook page, allows them to accept online donations,

“If people want to donate from anywhere in the world, they can,” she added.

This happened recently when a donor, who used to live in Martin County and now lives overseas, saw pictures on their website and wanted to donate.

“The website provides a visual presentation for people to see what has been done to the building,” she said. “The downstairs is really all that has been completed. [Up until now,] a lot of what we’ve done had remained hidden — unless people came into the courthouse.”

She said the windows had been restored once before, but because they are made from wood, they continue to deteriorate. This time extra precautions will be taken.

“Once they restore the windows, we are going to put a cover over to protect the outside of the windows and the wood, so it won’t deteriorate as fast,” Parker said. “That way we might not have to do it as often. It is a level of protection to the window itself.

“Just to get the windows painted is a chore. One of the reasons is they are so high up. That is why we are going to do the [protective] covers,” she said.

The restorative work is being done by Andrus & Co. of Enfield, a company that specializes in preservation.

“We are all excited about it,” said Parker

This past Spring, the board sold bulbs for a fundraiser.

Also, when Lib Brandon, the first president of the Friends of the Old County Courthouse died last February, there was an outpouring of memorials given in her name.

“She was our backbone,” said Parker. “She really established saving the courthouse.”

The next step will be the upstairs, she said, which could be used for multiple community events. They also need to make the building handicap accessible.

“And, when we get the windows done, we will have to redo the [entrance] ramp because it has been several years since we put that in,” she said. “It is always something.”

Sometimes people misunderstand they are restoring the building, not renovating it, she added.

Restoration is preserving a building’s historic look with adherence to historic accuracy.

“So far we have been able to maintain it. And that is an undertaking,” she said.

One of the unique traits of the building, are the twin stairways on each side of the entryway.

“I am delighted to give tours to anybody who wants to come,” she added.

“They are free-standing, which is really unusual. When they are refinished, they will be really pretty,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever see it [finished]. It takes so much money,” she added.

Contact the Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse through their Facebook page, website: oldcourthouseculturalcenter.com, or by calling 252-792-5243.

