Stampede set for next week

WILLIAMSTON - The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede, presented by Williamston Downtown Inc., is back after a two-year hiatus.

The festival, in which downtown’s population explodes, is slated for next Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24.

Music, amusement rides, food merchants and craft vendors will fill Main Street once again.

The festival will be from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to Williamston Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Cameron Braddy, the town staff is expecting between 5,000 and 6,000 people throughout the day on Saturday.

“We are very happy the Stampede is back. It does a lot for our community economically, as well as drawing people not only to Williamston, but to our downtown. It helps get the community back on the map again,” he said. “With a two-year break we are excited to showcase some of the good things going on in Williamston.”

Braddy said this year has the added benefit of a second stage for even more entertainment.

“This is the first year we’ve had the Stampede since the Chamber of Commerce put in the Community Stage,” he added.

“Chase Conner with Tourism has done a really good job of lining up some events on that stage for Saturday. It will keep things going throughout the day – so there will always be something to do,” he said.

The Community Stage is located at 140 West Main.

The Main Stage is located in front of Williamston Town Hall on Main Street near the corner Smithwick.

Over 30 vendors will be on site. Food vendors will provide a variety of refreshment and appetizing meals and merchants will sell an assortment of wares.

“We have a good lineup of vendors so far,” added Braddy. “We are still looking for more if anyone is interested.”

On Friday, the festival opens at 5 p.m.

The music lineup is as lively as ever with The Embers playing at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage.

On Saturday, the festival picks back up at 10 a.m. and music can be heard throughout the day.

The following events will take place at the Main Stage:

Noon: Joyful Noise

I p.m.: Sarah Hardison Harris

2 p.m.: Curtis Hyler and Jubilation

4:30 p.m.: Games for cash and prizes.

6 p.m.: Tom Wurth

7:45 p.m.: Billy Dean

Also on Saturday, the following events will be at the Community Stage:

10 a.m.: Parnell Farms petting zoo

Noon: Kids balloon-on-a-stick giveaway

1 p.m. Corn hole tournament

3 p.m.: Kids Frisbee giveaway

3:30: Christian Rock band Vintage Cross

6 p.m.: Kids glow necklace giveaway(Giveaways are available only to the first 100 children.)

Tom Wurth, who performs at 6 p.m. on Saturday, is a Nashville based, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter whose musical influences are as diverse as the music he plays.

According to the music industry, “his voice is memorable and versatile while his entertainment style is engaging. He brings his audience the music they crave while getting them involved in the show. No two Tom Wurth shows are exactly alike because no two audiences are exactly alike.”

Billy Dean, who will close out the Stampede started singing at the age of 8 with his father’s band the Country Rocks. His big break came in 1988 when he won Best Male Vocalist on Star Search, hosted by Ed McMahon.

Over his 25-plus-year career, Dean has released 11 albums, five of them gold, and won several award nominations.

He has had 24 Billboard Chart Hit Songs, three of them number ones.

He is a Grammy-award winner and Academy of Country Music Awards winner.

Some of his top hits include Only Here for A Little While, Somewhere in My Broken Heart, Billy the Kid, Let Them Be Little, If There Hadn’t Been You, We Just Disagree and Buy Me A Rose (w/Kenny Rogers and Alison Krauss).

The Carolina County Stampede is sponsored by WITN, Martin General Hospital, Martin County Tourism Development Authority, Domtar, Lilley International, Veolia, the Town of Williamston, Rivers and Associates, Truist and Bill Clough Ford of Windsor.