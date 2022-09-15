Town considering tower lease

WILLIAMSTON - Williamston town leaders held their regular meeting Monday, Sept. 12.

During public comments, Harvey Teel, who owns Teel’s Used Cars, and Jeremy Maxik, who owns Hook Hand Brewery, spoke to the Board regarding their intent to purchase town property near Washington and Railroad streets.

Their idea is to turn the property into an RV Park to attract tourists to Williamston.

Also, among several resolutions presented to the board by Town Manager Eric Pearson, one was a resolution concerning the town’s intent to enter into a water tower lease agreement with Providence Omnistructure, a startup company owned by Jeremy Collins.

In July, Collins and Clay Turner of Providence Omnistructure requested at the regular town meeting, the board consider a shared revenue proposal of leasing a portion of the water tower on Tank Street (near the Public Works Garage) to provide high speed wireless broadband to citizens of Williamston and Martin County by placing radios on the water tower.

To offer this service, the company needs an elevated structure in a centrally located area of Williamston to reach most of the homes in town.

The Tank Street water tower would be ideal, according to the Turners.

Pearson said this resolution of intent to lease was not an agreement to lease and does not bind the board in any way.

Pearson said he was making the recommendation for several reasons.

“We can gain revenue from this agreement. It is a startup company, so it most likely won’t create a lot of revenue for the first couple of years. But, as it grows the potential for increased revenue for the town will as well,” he said.

“Also, having high speed broadband in the town will make us more marketable to businesses and people thinking of locating to Williamston. Today, most businesses rely on the internet for marketing and sales,” he added. “And it provides the opportunity for our citizens to have access to this high-speed internet.”

Pearson said he spoke with the water tower maintenance company, Southern Corrosion, and they felt the radios can be placed on the tower without detriment to the tower, while providing the needed access for Providence to operate.

He said this resolution was one of two steps needed to lease the tower.

“We need the Resolution of Intent, along with a public notice that the Board is considering such an agreement. The notice is to be provided 30 days in prior to an adoption of any agreement,” he said.

“Since our next meeting is Oct. 3, which is less than 30 days from adoption of the resolution, I asked the Town Clerk to publish this notice prior to our September meeting, so we would be in compliance of the 30-day notification period,” he added.

At the Oct. 3 meeting, the board will consider the proposed agreement. And if they choose to, will enter into the agreement.

“We are still in negotiation with Providence regarding the terms of the lease agreement, but that does not prevent the Board from adopting a resolution of intent,” he stated.

Town Commissioner Jerry Knox made the motion that the board adopt the resolutions and Commissioner Dean McCall seconded it. The motion carried.