Williamston, NC

Town considering tower lease

By Deborah Griffin News Editor
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON - Williamston town leaders held their regular meeting Monday, Sept. 12.

During public comments, Harvey Teel, who owns Teel’s Used Cars, and Jeremy Maxik, who owns Hook Hand Brewery, spoke to the Board regarding their intent to purchase town property near Washington and Railroad streets.

Their idea is to turn the property into an RV Park to attract tourists to Williamston.

Also, among several resolutions presented to the board by Town Manager Eric Pearson, one was a resolution concerning the town’s intent to enter into a water tower lease agreement with Providence Omnistructure, a startup company owned by Jeremy Collins.

In July, Collins and Clay Turner of Providence Omnistructure requested at the regular town meeting, the board consider a shared revenue proposal of leasing a portion of the water tower on Tank Street (near the Public Works Garage) to provide high speed wireless broadband to citizens of Williamston and Martin County by placing radios on the water tower.

To offer this service, the company needs an elevated structure in a centrally located area of Williamston to reach most of the homes in town.

The Tank Street water tower would be ideal, according to the Turners.

Pearson said this resolution of intent to lease was not an agreement to lease and does not bind the board in any way.

Pearson said he was making the recommendation for several reasons.

“We can gain revenue from this agreement. It is a startup company, so it most likely won’t create a lot of revenue for the first couple of years. But, as it grows the potential for increased revenue for the town will as well,” he said.

“Also, having high speed broadband in the town will make us more marketable to businesses and people thinking of locating to Williamston. Today, most businesses rely on the internet for marketing and sales,” he added. “And it provides the opportunity for our citizens to have access to this high-speed internet.”

Pearson said he spoke with the water tower maintenance company, Southern Corrosion, and they felt the radios can be placed on the tower without detriment to the tower, while providing the needed access for Providence to operate.

He said this resolution was one of two steps needed to lease the tower.

“We need the Resolution of Intent, along with a public notice that the Board is considering such an agreement. The notice is to be provided 30 days in prior to an adoption of any agreement,” he said.

“Since our next meeting is Oct. 3, which is less than 30 days from adoption of the resolution, I asked the Town Clerk to publish this notice prior to our September meeting, so we would be in compliance of the 30-day notification period,” he added.

At the Oct. 3 meeting, the board will consider the proposed agreement. And if they choose to, will enter into the agreement.

“We are still in negotiation with Providence regarding the terms of the lease agreement, but that does not prevent the Board from adopting a resolution of intent,” he stated.

Town Commissioner Jerry Knox made the motion that the board adopt the resolutions and Commissioner Dean McCall seconded it. The motion carried.

WITN

Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Washington breaks ground on Neighborhood Revitalization Program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Making housing affordable for low-income families is the goal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which broke ground on its first project on Friday. At the corner of Van Norden and Sixth Street, the Washington Housing Authority, city officials and community members gathered to turn some dirt. The Neighborhood Revitalization Program is […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Touch-A-Truck event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium. On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
newbernnow.com

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham Recused from Voting

After a month of denying connection to McCullough Farms, LLC, and P & J of New Bern, LLC, Mayor Jeffrey Odham admitted he was the Manager of both businesses. His admission came after Developmental Services made the presentation for rezoning land owned by both LLCs to the Board of Aldermen during Sept. 13, 2022 meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
