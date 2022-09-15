ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Husband Posts Hilarious Wanted Ad ‘Looking for Gay Man' to Party With Wife

One New York man on Craigslist tried to find a crafty solution to ensure his wife could go to weekend events safely without him in attendance. In a Craigslist ad, shared by popular nightlife producer Terence Edgerson on Instagram, a husband was seeking someone to chaperone his wife on weekend excursions so he would be able to “get some rest.” Edgerson — known as NY Social Bee online — shared a screenshot of the listing titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea),” which appears to have since been removed from the website.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy