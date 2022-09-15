Out & About: Week of Sept. 15, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

Sept. 15

Student Acrylic Painting Class Held

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Memorial Library will be hosting a student acrylic painting class at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint Autumn Aspen trees with acrylics on canvas for students age 12 – 18.

This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.

Registration is required and material will be provided.

Email mdavis@bhmlib.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library to register.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 16

Meet & Greet Night Set

WILLIAMSTON - The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association is hosting a meet and greet night from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Alumni Center.

There will be a food court and a DJ.

The public is invited to attend.

E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.

Open Horse Show slated

WILLIAMSTON - The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is hosting the 2022 NC Four Seasons/Sunnyside Open Horse Show from 1 – 10 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17 and 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 18.

Admission for spectators is free.

For details visit www.equineeventplanning.com or call 252-450-5438.

The Senator Bob Martin Ag. Center is located at 2900 NC Highway 125 South in Williamston.

Sept. 17

Celebration set

WILLIAMSTON - The Grimes-Mayo Chapter NSDAR will be celebrating the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 17 at the Biggs House in Williamston.

The celebration will take place on the steps of the house.

Bring a bell and join in on celebrating ‘Bells Across America.’

The Biggs House is located at 100 East Church St. in Williamston.

Touch a Truck Bazaar Set

ROBERSONVILLE - Grace Family Fellowship will be hosting Touch a Truck Bazaar Food Trucks from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

There will be fun for the entire family.

The rain date for this event is set for Saturday, September 24.

Grace Family Fellowship is located at 24093 NC-903 in Robersonville.

Meet & Greet Continues

WILLIAMSTON - The E.J. Hayes Alumni Association will be having events all day from 7 a.m. — 12 midnight at the Alumni Center.

Breakfast will be served from 7 – 9 a.m. There will be a raffle held at 1 p.m.

There will be an Adult Social from 7 p.m. — 12 midnight with a $15 entry fee. There will be no alcohol allowed and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Call Angela Bell at 252-789-1074 or 252-792-5436, Earl Newsome at 252-809-9477 or any EJHAA Board member for tickets.

Sept. 18

Presentation/Book Signing Held

WILLIAMSTON - Martin County Historical Society and Martin Memorial Library are working together to host this event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

They will be hosting author Jasper Barber who will talk and sign copies of his book Memories of the Islands.

Refreshments will be provided by the Grimes-Mayo Chapter of the DAR.

This program is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 21

Community Book Club Meets

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College Librarian Maryanne Caudle will be facilitating discussion at 12 noon on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The discussion will be about the book My Grandmother Asked To Tell You She’s Sorry by Frederick Backman in the conference room at the Martin Community College library.

Copies of the book are available to borrow from the college or public library.

This book club is free and open to the public.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Sept. 22

Catholic Church learning

WILLIAMSTON - Holy Trinity Parish in Williamston will be offering sessions on this at 7 p.m. beginning Thursday, September 22 at the church.

For more information call 252-508-8268

Holy Trinity Parish is located at 830 East Blvd. St. in Williamston.

STREAM Event Held

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this even for school age children at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

There will be science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math activities.

Meteorologist Erik Heden from NOAA will be there teaching about severe weather.

This program is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 24

Motorcycle Caravan Tour & Classic Car Show Event Set

ROBERSONVILLE – This event is set to take place from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at the W.C. Chance East End Center.

There will be a cookout. So bring your own lawn chairs.

For more information call 252-508-9697.

W.C. Chance East End Center is located at 304 Cochran St. in Robersonville.

Sept. 27

Story Time Held

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime for preschoolers at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Library assistant Mika Davis will be reading All About Our Library.

This program is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Adult Acrylic Painting Class Held

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this class at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Librarian Ann Phelps will present an instructional video on how to paint with acrylics on canvas.

This class will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt room.

Instruction is free, registration is required and participants will need to bring their own supplies.

To register email aphelps@bhmilb.org, call 252-792-7476 or visit the library.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 28

AM Book Club Meets

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Memorial Library will be hosting this meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Library assistant Kit Reddick will lead a discussion of The Reading List by Sara Nish Adams.

This will be held in the Ella Mae Abbitt meeting room.

Copies of the book are available to borrow from the librarian’s office.

The book club is free and open to the public.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 29

Adult Crochet Class Held

WILLIAMSTON – Volunteer instructor Bonnie Harrel will host this at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Martin Memorial Library.

She will be teaching participants to crochet sunflower squares in the Mary S. Gary meeting room.

Yarn will be provided. Bring your own hook.

Registration is required and limited.

Email aphelps@bhmlib.org, call 252-794-7476 or visit the library to register.

Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.

Sept. 30

Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Tickets are $5.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Oct. 1

Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Tickets are $5.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Oct. 2

Martin Community Players Jr’s. Presents

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Players Jr’s. Present the children’s performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Tickets are $5.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Oct. 7

Martin County Arts Council is Hosting Lipbone Redding

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Arts Council is hosting Lipbone Redding at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at the Arts Center

Tickets for this event are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 8 -18.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

MCAC Arts Center is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.

Oct. 12-14

Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Revival

WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is hosting revival at 7 p.m. starting on Wednesday, October 12 and ending on October 14.

Rev. Authur Manigault will be preaching revival.

Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.

Oct. 16

Holly Springs United Methodist Church Host Homecoming

WILLIAMSTON – Holly Springs United Methodist Church is having home coming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 16.

Rev. dr. Laura Early and Rev. Authur Manigault will be speaking at the service.

There will be a covered dish luncheon to follow along with DJ Authur Manigault will be there.

Holly Springs United Methodist Church is located at 19621 US Highway 64 in Williamston.

Nov. 17

The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical

WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Nov. 19

The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical

WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Nov. 20

The Martin Community Players Presents a Musical

WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present Dracula: The Musical matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets are $10. Senior citizens and student tickets are $8.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Ongoing

The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical

WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.

WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.

Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.

The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Rental Coordinator

WILLIAMSTON – Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.

Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.