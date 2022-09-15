Read full article on original website
Cummins recalls faulty engine control modules from 28 manufacturers
Cummins Inc. is recalling 12,196 engines across its product line because a faulty engine control module (ECM) can lead to stalling and increase the risk of a crash. Paccar Inc. is the latest to report the issue, recalling 1,601 model year 2023 vehicles across 21 Kenworth and Peterbilt product lines.
Volvo Trucks ramps production of its 44-ton heavy-duty electric trucks
Volvo Trucks hit another milestone Wednesday, as the heavy-duty truck maker announced its massive 44-ton electric trucks are hitting the production line. With the addition of three of its heaviest electric truck models, Volvo now has a six heavy-duty EV lineup – the largest in the industry. Volvo Trucks...
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall.
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
BMW confirms it will adopt Tesla’s 4680 cell format, pledging billions of dollars for six global battery factories
BMW Group has come out and publicly stated that its future success in a competitive EV market relies heavily on “powerful, innovative, and sustainably produced” battery cells. When BMW’s Neue Klasse (new class) EV architecture launches in 2025, the German automaker says the EV platforms will utilize newly developed 46-mm-diameter battery cells, the same larger design Tesla is using.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Biden talks up electric vehicle revolution – but is America ready to give up gas?
Fresh off signing legislation aimed at propelling the nation’s electric vehicle (EV) transition, Joe Biden was in Detroit last week to reaffirm his support for electrification ahead of the opening of the US’s largest annual car show. “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified,...
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
ABB Builds New DC Fast Charger Production Facility In South Carolina
Another day brings us another noticeable EV-related investment in the US, which means more manufacturing capacity and further strengthening of electrification. This time, ABB announced that it will invest a multi-million dollar amount to launch a new manufacturing facility of DC fast chargers in Columbia, South Carolina. Due to increasing...
The first natural gas truck in India rolls off the production line, powered by FPT Industrial
At the beginning of September 2022 in Chakan, Pune, India, Blue Energy Motors launched India’s first manufacturing facility for the production of liquified natural gas (LNG)-fueled trucks, whose first models will be powered by FPT Industrial “green” engines. The new plant is an important milestone following the...
Hyundai's XCIENT Truck Will Help EPA Hydrogen Transport Project
Teaming up with a local California Air Quality District, Hyundai will build five hydrogen-electric big rigs to transport liquified hydrogen across California. Specifically, the trucks will serve as contractors for First Element Fuel, the largest hydrogen refueling operator in the US, before going into general commercial service. This project will...
Sono Motors receives order for 12,600 Sion Solar EVs from FINN
Solar EV startup Sono Motors has announced a significant order for its Sion solar EV from Germany's FINN, a Munich-based car subscription platform. After an initial non-binding reservation of 5,500 Sion EVs in 2020, FINN now intends to reserve and purchase a total of 12,600 units to create a sustainable fleet and drive forward the company's environmental goals.
3 Used American Pickup Trucks to Skip Over, What to Buy Instead
Three used American pickup trucks to skip over include the 2017 Chevy Colorado, the 2018 Ford F-150, and the 2014 GMC Sierra. The post 3 Used American Pickup Trucks to Skip Over, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota is Working on Five Technologies of the Future Right Now
Toyota is spending billions to keep drivers safe and the air clean with new technology.
