El Cajon, CA

Rollover crash in El Cajon leaves one person with serious injuries; causes power outages

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A driver remains in critical condition and two children are hospitalized Thursday following a rollover crash in El Cajon Wednesday night, police said.

The single-car crash involved a Volkswagen Atlas SUV, which rolled over around 9:30 p.m. and knocked over a power pole at East Madison Avenue and North Second Street.

Police Lt. Will Guering said East Madison was closed after the crash and the driver, described only as female, sustained serious injuries.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported 613 customers in El Cajon, Granite Hills and Bostonia lost power as a result of the crash and the damaged power pole.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

