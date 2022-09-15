Read full article on original website
Related
Avicena demonstrates ultra-fast microLED-array based interconnects for chip-to-chip communications at ECOC 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Avicena, a privately held company in Mountain View, CA, is demonstrating its LightBundle TM multi-Tbps chip-to-chip interconnect technology at the European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) 2022 in Basel, Switzerland ( https://www.ecocexhibition.com/ ). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0