Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO