ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month

Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel

Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Station Casinos#Texas Station
news3lv.com

Rancho High School performers greet passengers at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performers from Rancho High School greeted people as they arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to commemorate the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. Mariachi Oro De Rancho and Ballet Folklorico Sol de Rancho provided special performances in the international arrivals lobby at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
themobmuseum.org

Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts

Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out in west Las Vegas valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond after a fire broke out in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Friday morning. Reports of an apartment fire came in around 6:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
BOULDER CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy