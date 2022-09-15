Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel
Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
More Latinos becoming homeowners, but roadblocks remain
700,000 Latinos live in Clark County and many of them are buying homes. In fact, a recent report says Latinos across the country are buying homes more than ever before.
news3lv.com
Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
Tourists complain of skyrocketing hotel room rates as demand grows in Las Vegas
As Las Vegas kicks off another massive weekend of events, it looks like an uptick in tourism is driving prices upward for everyone.
news3lv.com
Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
news3lv.com
Rancho High School performers greet passengers at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Performers from Rancho High School greeted people as they arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday to commemorate the Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend. Mariachi Oro De Rancho and Ballet Folklorico Sol de Rancho provided special performances in the international arrivals lobby at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport.
news3lv.com
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
themobmuseum.org
Hanley enjoyed winning streak in criminal courts
Just before his planned murder trial in the Ralph Alsup slaying, Tom Hanley caught another astonishing break. On March 30, 1970, county prosecutors requested dismissal of the charges. They pointed to insufficient evidence. Two important witnesses, Alphonse Bass and Marvin Shumate, were dead, and the two others – Michael Marathon and former Hanley aide Barbara Simmons – were not credible enough to secure a conviction. Officially, Alsup’s murder remains unsolved.
news3lv.com
Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out in west Las Vegas valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond after a fire broke out in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Friday morning. Reports of an apartment fire came in around 6:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said in an email.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport welcomes visitors for event-packed weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to host various events across the city as the end of summer is officially near. On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport posted a picture welcoming guests coming in for one of many events happening over the weekend: Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
news3lv.com
Boulder City hosts annual 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Pool is turning into an aquatic dog park for an end-of-season celebration. Guests are welcome to bring their dogs in for $5 and watch their furry friends have a splash. The 'Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty' begins on Saturday, September 24 from 8:45 a.m...
