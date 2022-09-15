Read full article on original website
Johnny tyler
3d ago
how can they get lithium out of the ground with net zero carbon? I guess if it happens in another country it doesn't count.
Reply(3)
21
WanViking
3d ago
Meetings by candlelight, employees that fart will be given a day off, parking lot re-stripped for bicycles only. Biden will attack them for misinformation.
Reply
13
Reddoe
3d ago
Zero carbon means they won't even have employees because the carbon they are talking about is people.......
Reply
12
