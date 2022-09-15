ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny tyler
3d ago

how can they get lithium out of the ground with net zero carbon? I guess if it happens in another country it doesn't count.

Reply(3)
21
WanViking
3d ago

Meetings by candlelight, employees that fart will be given a day off, parking lot re-stripped for bicycles only. Biden will attack them for misinformation.

Reply
13
Reddoe
3d ago

Zero carbon means they won't even have employees because the carbon they are talking about is people.......

Reply
12
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Microsoft
Business
Advocacy
Manufacturing
Economy
Samsung
Society
Environment
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
SlashGear

The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry

Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
