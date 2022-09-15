Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Flashing Red Light On Gas Pump, Subject Stole Shrimp – Ukiah Police Logs 09.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
California Coastal Commission to join Fort Bragg’s lawsuit against Mendocino Railway
FORT BRAGG, CA, 9/16/22 — The California Coastal Commission plans to join the city of Fort Bragg in suing Mendocino Railway, the latest chapter in a litigation saga stemming from the railway’s claim of eminent domain over the former Georgia Pacific mill site on Fort Bragg’s headlands.
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Nearly 4,000 Northstate customers lose power
One of the biggest outages the Northstate has seen this summer just hit communities throughout Butte and Glenn county. According to the PG&E outage map, at least 3,771 residents along the Sacramento River have lost power. The outage stretches nearly 50 miles in length, all the way from the Chico Municipal Airport to the Delevan National Wildlife Refuge.
Lake County News
Potential for Upper Lake levee failure and flooding to be discussed at Sept. 28 workshop
UPPER LAKE, Calif. — The condition of the levees in Upper Lake and the potential flood risk for area residents should the levees fail has prompted the Western Region Town Hall to call a special workshop to update the community on the situation. The Western Region Town Hall, or...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
ksro.com
North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System
Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
marinlocalnews.com
Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region
An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
mendofever.com
Take Caution: Roadways Littered with Traffic Accidents as Sunday Rains Fall on Mendocino County
Today’s rains have proven problematic contributing to multiple vehicle accidents across county roadways. As of publication, an accident off Highway 101 left two with major injuries, and throughout the county accidents caused vehicles to be thrown 50 feet, on one occasion 100 feet off the roadway. Roadways that have...
ksro.com
Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night
A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
sonomasun.com
There will be a Cemetery Memorial at SDC – no matter what
The long-sought memorial wall at the abandoned Sonoma Developmental Center cemetery, where more than 1,400 people are buried in unmarked graves dating back to 1892, is moving forward. A local Sonoma County contractor has been awarded the $700,000 contract to proceed with plans for a dedicated viewing platform, with parking,...
90-Year-Old Man Urges Public to Help Him Buy Back 400-Acre Redwood Forest Property
A man is pleading for help in getting his 400 acres of land back. According to Charles Bello, he’s desperately trying to buy back his Redwood Forest property that belonged to him and his wife. Per reports, 90-year-old Bello was the proud owner of 400 acres of immaculate Redwood...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
New Cyrus restaurant in Geyserville tries new model to equalize worker pay
It’s almost unheard of: A restaurant prep chef earning at least $65,000. But that’s what Cyrus partners Douglas Keane, Nick Peyton and Drew Glassell are promising, with the recent opening of their new restaurant in Geyserville. And those prep chefs will be able to increase their salaries to...
mendofever.com
Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022
Crowd of 200 blocks roadway for sideshow in Santa Rosa, four arrested
A crowd of around 200 people blocked off a roadway in Santa Rosa for sideshow activity on Friday, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.
mendofever.com
The Day the Devil Came to Willits
Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The Oak Fire, north of Willits. Want to know what the definition of Hell actually is? It’s when it turns pitch black at 3 p.m. and becomes a deep blood red by 6. It’s when it snows ash. It’s when you can’t remove the taste of smoke from your lips, no matter how hard you try. It’s when you fear for what the ‘morrow brings.
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region
SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
