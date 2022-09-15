ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

krcrtv.com

Outage Alert: Nearly 4,000 Northstate customers lose power

One of the biggest outages the Northstate has seen this summer just hit communities throughout Butte and Glenn county. According to the PG&E outage map, at least 3,771 residents along the Sacramento River have lost power. The outage stretches nearly 50 miles in length, all the way from the Chico Municipal Airport to the Delevan National Wildlife Refuge.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

North Bay Earthquakes Shows Issues with Alert System

Tuesday’s pair of earthquakes in Santa Rosa may have pointed out an issue with a three-year-old earthquake early warning system. Several residents have reported receiving English Shake Alerts and other wireless emergency alerts on their cellphones in English, when they signed up to receive them in Spanish instead. Sonoma County officials call it an important safety issue. Based on social media posts, they believe more people encountered the same problem beyond those who have already reported it. Shake Alerts are generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cell towers.
SANTA ROSA, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Rain Ahead | Open House | Chowder House | Whispering Winds | Boont Fundraiser | KMUD Party | Abortion Access | Candidate Forum | Dogwood | Quality | Historians | Cookies Concern | Council Candidates | FB Platform | Pet Clinic | Finnish Mural | Pond Consultants | Will Bourns | County Notes | Lady Hoopsters | Ed Notes | Mind Absorbed | Samuel Cummings | Demonizing Homeless | Yesterday's Catch | Dem Postcards | Domesticated Bob | Dream Journal | Osaka Postcard | Spraying Poison | Rail Strike | Weird Hairdo | Shaping Debate | Bulwer-Lytton | Listening Louis | Vineyard Migrants | FDR News | Union Vote | Brewery Workers | Unauthorized Journalism | Pencil Store | Ukraine | Umbrella Woman.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Twin quakes hit Santa Rosa; 4.4 and 4.3 shakes the region

An earthquake registering at 4.4 shook Santa Rosa and surrounding communities at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 14. A second quake with a magnitude of 4.3 followed 42 seconds later. Authorities reported the earthquakes happened at the Rodgers Creek Fault, which last had a significant earthquake around the 1700s. The fault is estimated by seismologists to rupture every 230 years, on average, with previous intervals ranging from 131 to 370 years.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Rainfall Coming to Sonoma County Starting Saturday Night

A few days removed from a historic heatwave, rain is now on the way to Sonoma County. The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow night, and the National Weather Service says it could be wet enough to temporarily reduce the risk of wildfires. The high-elevation areas of Sonoma County could see an inch and a half of rain. The lower-elevation spots like Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma should see about an inch of rain. Sunday is supposed to be the wettest day, but showers could continue through Tuesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

There will be a Cemetery Memorial at SDC – no matter what

The long-sought memorial wall at the abandoned Sonoma Developmental Center cemetery, where more than 1,400 people are buried in unmarked graves dating back to 1892, is moving forward. A local Sonoma County contractor has been awarded the $700,000 contract to proceed with plans for a dedicated viewing platform, with parking,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Male Subject Jumping In Front Of Cars, Rape – Ukiah Police Logs 09.12.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

The Day the Devil Came to Willits

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The Oak Fire, north of Willits. Want to know what the definition of Hell actually is? It’s when it turns pitch black at 3 p.m. and becomes a deep blood red by 6. It’s when it snows ash. It’s when you can’t remove the taste of smoke from your lips, no matter how hard you try. It’s when you fear for what the ‘morrow brings.
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA

