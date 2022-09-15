Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
bpdnews.com
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
Worcester man sentenced 16 years for drug trafficking, illegal gun possession
WORCESTER — A city man was sentenced to 16 years in federal court for drug trafficking and unlawful firearm possession. Daniel Donald, 41, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman. In addition to the 16 years, Donald was sentenced to eight years of supervised release.
Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms
WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
fallriverreporter.com
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges
Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
WCVB
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say
BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug distributor within Massachusetts drug trafficking organization facing up to 20 years in prison
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). Terrence Daye, 33, of Boston, pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases
FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
Child enticement, murder-for-hire suspect indicted on federal charges
The registered sex offender is accused of luring a 12-year-old girl into his car and later trying to eliminate her as a witness in the case.
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
WMUR.com
Opioid overdoses fueled by fentanyl, fentanyl-laced substances
Opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua have been averaging at around 80 to 90 per month, according to officials. Eleven opioid overdoses were deadly in the two cities during August, American Medical Response data showed. Regional director Chris Stawasz said fentanyl can be found in pills, methamphetamine and marijuana. "Users...
whdh.com
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman pleads guilty in $100 Million home health care fraud, kickback scheme
“A Lowell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home health care fraud scheme. Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud – aiding and abetting; one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks; two counts of making false statements; and one count of making a false statement in a health care matter. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. Waruru was arrested and charged along with co-defendant Faith Newton in February 2021. Newton has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.
‘A deplorable assault’: Aiyoub Alsallak accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one on MBTA platform
A Boston man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at two men before assaulting one was arraigned Friday in the South Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges, officials said. Aiyoub Aslsallak, 29, was charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon...
