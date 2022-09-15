ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Drug Control Unit Executes Search Warrant Charges Male with Drug Trafficking

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 P.M., Officers assigned to the District B-3 Drug Control unit, along with the C-11 Drug Control Unit, executed a search warrant and arrested Michael Johnson, 65, of Boston, in the area of South Bay Mall. After an investigation, Officers applied for and were...
Worcester Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking, Firearms

WORCESTER - A local man received a sentence to federal prison on Wednesday for unlawful firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The federal judge sentenced Daniel Donald, 41, of Worcester, to 16 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. A jury convicted Donald on one count of charges of possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of heroin, over 500 grams of cocaine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
Caseworker assaulted by detainee at Suffolk County Jail in Boston, officials say

BOSTON — A caseworker is recovering after she was attacked by a detainee at the Suffolk County Jail in Boston, according to authorities. The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said the physical assault happened on Saturday during a routine session in which the caseworker was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position.
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
Rehoboth man charged with selling drugs out of home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rehoboth man suspected of selling drugs out of his home was arrested after a three-month-long investigation. Michael Young, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, possession with intent to distribute a class C substance, possession with intent to distribute a class E substance, and […]
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between September 9, 2022 to September 15, 2022. Brian David Fontaine (32, Tewksbury) was served a summons for Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended Registration. (10:11am) Sunday, September...
New Hampshire police warn of increasing number of sextortion cases

FREMONT, N.H. — Police in Fremont are warning about an uptick in blackmail threats on popular social media apps relate to sextortion. Sextortion happens when intimate photos are exchanged through social media or text, and one person threatens to share them publicly unless they're paid. "Over the last four...
Opioid overdoses fueled by fentanyl, fentanyl-laced substances

Opioid overdoses in Manchester and Nashua have been averaging at around 80 to 90 per month, according to officials. Eleven opioid overdoses were deadly in the two cities during August, American Medical Response data showed. Regional director Chris Stawasz said fentanyl can be found in pills, methamphetamine and marijuana. "Users...
Former Stow town employee charged with embezzlement of public funds

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee of the Town of Stow is facing charges for allegedly stealing up to $133,584 in public funds, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Pamela Landry, 57, of Westminster, allegedly embezzled the taxpayer dollars for personal expenses while she was working...
Massachusetts woman pleads guilty in $100 Million home health care fraud, kickback scheme

“A Lowell woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston in connection with a $100 million home health care fraud scheme. Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty on Sept. 8, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud – aiding and abetting; one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks; two counts of making false statements; and one count of making a false statement in a health care matter. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for Jan. 12, 2023. Waruru was arrested and charged along with co-defendant Faith Newton in February 2021. Newton has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.
