Disappointed American
3d ago

Republiklans VS Democrats. Democrats want workers and management to come to an agreement they can live with. Republiklans do not believe in workers right. They want every decision to be made for the sole benefit of the "investors". If they can not ship the job to China or Indonesia, fire the workers and hire "scabs" AKA gig economy. That is why Republiklans are fighting so hard to keep permanent "temporary workers " and independent contractors to Unionize. Union mean workers can speak with one voice against the multi billion dollars company lawyers.

He's TOAST
3d ago

the reality is, the financial situation is completely tipped upside down. we pay people that sit in offices with manicured nails and $5,000 suits the big bucks, while the people working out there on the streets, with the dirty fingernails are constantly fighting for better wages, better working conditions, better benefits. there was a time in this country when the guys sitting in the offices with the manicured nails made $20 for every dollar the worker made. now we have situations that are so out of touch with reality so out of touch with the American people and so out of touch with middle class and lower class living standards they just don't understand

Anarchy Exoticsss
3d ago

should have fired those wanting to strike and placed in the national guard until new hires came in. now were going to be PAYING big at the checkout lines.

