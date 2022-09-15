Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO