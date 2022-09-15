this person enters the house without consent , goes into the bedroom of a medically fragile child , lays on top of clean clothes on their bed, and then picks up furniture and throws it on the family as they leave . only in Portland Oregon could this happen and have the da still declined to prosecute.
This is what guns are for, so true. The article says it like it would be a terrible thing if she went to a home with a gun and broke in. I say that’s exactly what is needed, if she survives the lesson will be learned.
It is the same in Washington State. Criminals rule the streets. There are 2 sets of Laws. One set for the law abiding citizens. These citizens will have the full weight of the law strick against them if they step out of line. The other set of laws are for the transients and criminals. For these people it is a revolving door catch and release system. Our Democrat Politicians tell the police not to pursue crimimals.
