Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
bloomberglaw.com
Senate Confirms Merriam to New York-Based US Appellate Court (1)
D.C., Fifth Circuit nominees approved by Senate panel Thursday. The Senate confirmed Sarah A. L. Merriam to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, marking Biden’s fifth nominee on the court and adding yet another former public defender to the appellate bench. Merriam was confirmed 53-44 Thursday....
"This order is hilarious": Trump-appointed judge sends back his DOJ suit because it makes no sense
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Trump and his legal team have filed a motion asking a federal judge to pause the FBI's review of alleged classified...
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
buzzfeednews.com
The Cowboys For Trump Founder Has Been Removed From His Elected Office For His Role In The Capitol Riot
A judge removed Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner in New Mexico on Tuesday over his participation in the insurrection at the US Capitol. The ruling, made by District Court Judge Francis Mathew, marks the first time that an elected official has...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
After issuing 40 subpoenas, DOJ could put Trump "at center of a conspiracy": ex-federal prosecutor
Reacting to an NBC report late Monday that the Department of Justice issued a wave of subpoenas last week and seized the phones of two of Donald Trump's closest associates, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed that the law is closing in on the former president. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning...
MSNBC
DOJ asks appeals court for stay to allow investigation, assessment of Mar-a-Lago documents
Neal Katyal, former U.S. acting solicitor general, talks with Alex Wagner about the DOJ asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay to halt the special master's review of the roughly 100 classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago so that the criminal investigation and intelligence damage assessment can both proceed.Sept. 17, 2022.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor: Trump's Attorneys Need To Lawyer Up After New DOJ Filing
A former federal prosecutor suggested that two of Donald Trump’s attorneys who were involved in the former president’s failure to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should probably “stop talking” and “best defense counsel you can possibly get.”. Andrew Weissmann made the recommendation...
Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to affirm an order that prevents the Justice Department from resuming its criminal investigation into classified records that were found at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last month. The filing by Trump's attorneys is a response...
DOJ appeals special master ruling in Trump documents probe
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday filed a notice of intent to appeal a ruling by a judge granting former President Trump’s request for a special master, asking the judge to partially stay a ruling blocking them from accessing the classified materials seized during a search of his home.
Trump, DOJ lawyers to convene for first conference with special master
The newly appointed special master who will review the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago directed lawyers for former President Trump and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with him in New York on Tuesday for their first conference. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed as special master in the case...
Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done
Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gotta keep 'em separated: Why the Jan. 6 panel is keeping distance from DOJ's Trump probes
The select committee has three main reasons for keeping material from federal prosecutors -- and plenty of time to open its books later.
Connecticut Judge Sarah Merriam confirmed to 2nd Circuit Court
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Sarah Merriam to sit on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, installing President Joe Biden’s first nominee from Connecticut to the New York-based court. In a 53-44 vote, Merriam’s appointment continues Democrats’ streak of confirming more nominees with public defense backgrounds to...
Engadget
Justice Department officials want to take part in Epic v. Apple appeal
The Department of Justice has asked a US federal judge to participate in the upcoming between Epic and Apple, according to court documents seen by . The companies will return to court next month to argue over the of their 2020 antitrust case. The Justice Department filed a brief to...
bloomberglaw.com
Senate Probe of Trump DOJ Actions Flips Script at WilmerHale
A new book’s accusations of improper partisan interference inside former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department puts WilmerHale in the uncomfortable position of having a congressional investigations partner the subject of a Senate probe. A former Manhattan-based US attorney claimed that Wilmer lawyer Edward O’Callaghan, as a senior DOJ...
bloomberglaw.com
FAA Nominee Denies Wrongdoing as Senators Weigh Allegations (1)
President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration defended himself after being named in a search warrant in Los Angeles, a development that could complicate his path to confirmation. “All the allegations are false,” Phil Washington told Bloomberg at an Air Line Pilots Association conference in Washington,...
