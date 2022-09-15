ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Confirms Merriam to New York-Based US Appellate Court (1)

D.C., Fifth Circuit nominees approved by Senate panel Thursday. The Senate confirmed Sarah A. L. Merriam to the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, marking Biden’s fifth nominee on the court and adding yet another former public defender to the appellate bench. Merriam was confirmed 53-44 Thursday....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
People

First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling

The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Patrick Morrisey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Congress#Us Chamber Of Commerce#Volkswagen Group Of#American#The U S Senate
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Montana halted coal leasing on federal public lands until the Bureau of Land Management does a more detailed environmental analysis. Montana Federal District Court Judge Brian M. Morris reinstated a moratorium that was overturned by Ryan Zinke, who was then President Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Interior. Zinke […] The post Federal judge in Montana halts coal leases until more environmental study can be done appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Twitter
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Probe of Trump DOJ Actions Flips Script at WilmerHale

A new book’s accusations of improper partisan interference inside former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department puts WilmerHale in the uncomfortable position of having a congressional investigations partner the subject of a Senate probe. A former Manhattan-based US attorney claimed that Wilmer lawyer Edward O’Callaghan, as a senior DOJ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

FAA Nominee Denies Wrongdoing as Senators Weigh Allegations (1)

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration defended himself after being named in a search warrant in Los Angeles, a development that could complicate his path to confirmation. “All the allegations are false,” Phil Washington told Bloomberg at an Air Line Pilots Association conference in Washington,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy