Cincinnati Football: Bearcats outlast rival Miami to secure all-time series lead
Following a slow start against Miami on Saturday afternoon, Cincinnati took control in the second half and cruised to a blowout win to clinch a 16th straight victory in the annual rivalry game. In addition to surpassing Miami in the all-time series for the first time since 1915, Luke Fickell...
Watch Ohio State RB target Jordan Marshall come up big as Moeller wins rivalry thriller
Bucknuts was at the Cincinnati (Ohio) at Cincinnati St. Xavier game on Friday night as 2024 running back Jordan Marshall led the Crusaders to a thrilling 20-17 win over Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier 20-17 in front of a sold out crowd. It was a classic rivalry game between two outstanding programs.
Archbishop Moeller uses late touchdown to defeat St. Xavier 20-17
The Crusaders remain undefeated on the season
VOTE for the High School Football Player of the Week
There are two Friday Frenzy Games of the Week tonight. WCPO crews will be at Princeton vs. Lakota West and Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood Friday night.
Tough CovCath leaves no doubt in ending Beechwood’s longest-in-state win streak
Don’t talk about “time of possession,” the smart guys tell you, it’s the most meaningless of all football stats. But not always. Not Friday night in Park Hills where the homestanding Class 5A Colonels of Covington Catholic took the ball from Beechwood’s Class 2A Tigers and wouldn’t give it back. Until they kicked it off. After a touchdown, usually.
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
Elder High School celebrating 100th anniversary with military flyover during football game
CINCINNATI — A local high school is celebrating in a major way Friday night. As part of its 100-year anniversary celebration Elder High School is hosting a Military and First Responders Appreciation Night on Friday, Sept. 16. The football team will host Louisville’s St. Xavier in Friday’s game....
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
Loveland High School students named Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
LOVELAND, Ohio — Two student athletes from Loveland High School were recognized as Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Ethan Freeland plays on the Loveland High School football team. Ethan has been described as a “tremendous example of a student athlete both in the...
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Cincinnati falls short on 2021 road paving goals due to multiple reasons
Inflation, pandemic and 'insufficient' funding cause Cincinnati to fall short on 2021 road paving goals
