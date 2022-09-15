ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Monica Could Eliminate Some of Its Outdoor Dining Spaces

At least one city in Southern California is looking at a significant scale back on expanded outdoor dining. The outdoor dining area for the 1212 Restaurant on the Santa Monica Promenade has been very popular but it looks like most of it is going away at the end of the month.
SANTA MONICA, CA
