Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Suspension rescinded for L.A. journalism teacher who refused to censor student article
The teacher at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School was facing suspension over a student article naming an unvaccinated campus librarian.
californiapublic.com
Did a seal attack a triathlete off Malibu? Video captures encounter with animal
Vasco Vilaca, a 22-year-old Portuguese triathlete, was bitten by an animal believed to be a seal while training for Super League Triathlon Malibu.
californiapublic.com
Santa Monica Could Eliminate Some of Its Outdoor Dining Spaces
At least one city in Southern California is looking at a significant scale back on expanded outdoor dining. The outdoor dining area for the 1212 Restaurant on the Santa Monica Promenade has been very popular but it looks like most of it is going away at the end of the month.
californiapublic.com
Moment of Silence to Be Held for Teen Who Overdosed at High School in Hollywood
There is a planned moment of silence at a football game to be held Friday night at Helen Bernstein High School to honor the 15-year-old girl who died in a school bathroom of an overdose Tuesday. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Margarita Gonzalez, the heartbroken grandmother...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiapublic.com
Riverside County reports its first MPX case in a child under 10
Riverside County has reported its first pediatric case of MPX, in a child under 10 years old.
californiapublic.com
Firefighter hospitalized, 17 cats die in blaze at Palms strip mall
A strip mall fire in Palms left a firefighter hospitalized and 17 cats dead, the L.A. Fire Department said.
californiapublic.com
How to get a low-cost A/C unit and other help from LADWP to beat the next heat wave
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has launched two new programs to help lower-income Angelenos stay cooler and not get burned by peak summer electric bills.
californiapublic.com
Two suspects charged with burglary of Rep. Karen Bass' home, accused of taking guns
The two suspects arrested in connection with a burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’ home in Los Angeles were charged and scheduled to appear in court Friday.
californiapublic.com
Family and friends gather at Westlake vigil for man fatally shot by LAPD
Several dozen mourners gathered for a vigil Wednesday on a Westlake block, near where 35-year-old Giovanni Luna was shot and killed by LAPD during a foot chase.
californiapublic.com
Sheriff's narcotics lieutenant charged with domestic battery
A Los Angeles county sheriff’s lieutenant was charged Wednesday with domestic battery and false imprisonment for an incident involving his wife in Beverly Hills a year ago.
Comments / 0