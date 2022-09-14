Read full article on original website
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Never-before-seen photos of Apollo missions squash conspiracy theories about ‘fake Moon landing’
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN images from the Apollo mission are debunking decades-old conspiracy theories about man landing on the Moon. For decades, one of the biggest conspiracy theories is that Nasa faked the Moon landings. However, a 2022 project dubbed Apollo Remastered debunks this theory by showing never-before-seen details of the historic events...
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
Astronaut’s photo from ISS shows Earth in a different light
An American astronaut has shared a wonderfully unique image of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Three-time space visitor Don Pettit, who currently has his feet on terra firma, posted the remarkable photo on his Twitter account on Monday. It may not be obvious at first glance —...
Ask Astro: How quickly is the Moon moving away from Earth?
At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.
NASA's DART spacecraft captures images of its target asteroid 20 million miles away
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft is on its way to test a potentially lifesaving planetary defense technology by crashing into an asteroid. The spacecraft has now captured the first images of its target double-asteroid system, which includes the asteroid it will crash into, called Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet of Didymos.
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy pledged the US would land a person on the moon. Decades later, NASA has a plan to go back.
As NASA prepares to blast off its new moon rocket, the space agency is poised to return to the moon for the first time in half a century.
What to Expect from NASA’s DART Mission to Deflect an Asteroid
A NASA spacecraft called DART is set to deliberately crash into a small asteroid as part of a planetary defense test. While this space rock isn’t of concern, what we learn from the mission could help us if ever an asteroid does head our way. NASA keeps tabs on...
NASA struggles to regain control of its $30 million Capstone spacecraft after mid-flight manoeuvre sends it 'tumbling' en route to the moon
NASA's tiny CAPSTONE spacecraft has run into trouble on its way to the moon and is currently tumbling out of control. The US space agency's $30 million probe, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, has also been experiencing temperature issues and had problems generating power from its solar panels.
NASA’s latest moon mission is the dawn of a new space age
A new NASA rocket is about to take off on a historic mission to the moon. The Artemis I mission won’t land on the lunar surface, but the trip itself will be the farthest a vehicle designed for human astronauts has ever traveled into space. There won’t be any...
NASA may attempt Moon launch on September 23: official
NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday. The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard. ia/to
The Harvest Moon: September’s Full Moon in Pisces
Full moons take place when the sun and moon sit opposite each other in the sky, and the Harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year’s Harvest moon takes place on September 10 as the sun moves through analytical earth sign Virgo and the moon in dreamy water sign Pisces.
Nasa reveals bursting habitat that created boom in Houston in July
On 9 July, a loud boom resounded around the Houston Texas area around Johnson Space Center, and Nasa has now released footage of the test that caused the sound.In a post on the social media network Twitter, Johnson Space Center revealed footage of a burst pressure test of an inflatable habitat prototype, an armoured membrane that could be inflated in Earth orbit to serve as a space station module, or on the Moon as part of a future Moon base.When #Artemis astronauts start living on the Moon, inflatable habitats could be their home away from home. @SierraSpaceCo recently conducted a...
Woman refuses to believe the moon landing was real
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if one of your dearest and closest family members believed the moon landing was faked?
New moon mineral discovered in China's lunar samples
The discovery means China is the third country to discover a new lunar mineral, following the United States and former Soviet Union. Chinese scientists have found a new lunar mineral in the form of a crystal lurking inside samples collected from the moon in 2020. Changesite–(Y), named for the mythological...
'Moon bloopers' from NASA is the space footage we didn't know we needed
Apparently, walking on the moon is harder than it looks.
The History of the Sun is Written on the Moon
If you want to learn about the history of the Sun, then look no further than the Moon. That’s the recommendation of a team of scientists who hope to harness future Artemis lunar missions to help understand the life history of our home star. The Sun has always influenced...
10 Things to Know About the Far Side of the Moon
Do you know that we can only see one side of the moon from Earth? But in 1959, the Soviet Spacecraft Luna 3 orbited the moon, and for the first time, we were able to see what's on "far side" of the moon. Tidal locking is responsible why only one...
See the last quarter moon of September 2022 tonight (Sept. 17)
As the moon's light side recedes heading towards a new moon, it will be half-illuminated on Saturday during a phase called the last quarter.
Destruction Of A Missing Moon May Have Formed The Rings Of Saturn
The origin of Saturn’s spectacular rings and its mysterious and peculiar connection to Neptune could have a single solution. Saturn used to have another moon that fell into the planet and some of its fragments went on to form the incredible rings that now adorn Saturn, a new study speculates. Scientists have decided to call this lost moon, Chrysalis.
