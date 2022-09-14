At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.

