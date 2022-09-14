ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
Digital Trends

Astronaut’s photo from ISS shows Earth in a different light

An American astronaut has shared a wonderfully unique image of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Three-time space visitor Don Pettit, who currently has his feet on terra firma, posted the remarkable photo on his Twitter account on Monday. It may not be obvious at first glance —...
Astronomy.com

Ask Astro: How quickly is the Moon moving away from Earth?

At what rate is the Moon moving away from Earth? What kinds of consequences will our planet see as our satellite moves farther away?. Let’s first look at why the Moon is moving away from us. It boils down to one of Newton’s laws: conservation of angular momentum. As the Moon’s gravity pulls on Earth, it produces tidal forces that make the oceans bulge and cause Earth’s rotation to lose momentum. Slowing Earth’s rotation in turn speeds up the Moon’s orbit, which must expand to conserve the total momentum of the Earth-Moon system.
Daily Mail

NASA struggles to regain control of its $30 million Capstone spacecraft after mid-flight manoeuvre sends it 'tumbling' en route to the moon

NASA's tiny CAPSTONE spacecraft has run into trouble on its way to the moon and is currently tumbling out of control. The US space agency's $30 million probe, which is around the size of a microwave oven and weighs just 55 pounds, has also been experiencing temperature issues and had problems generating power from its solar panels.
AFP

NASA may attempt Moon launch on September 23: official

NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday. The Artemis 1 space mission hopes to test the SLS as well as the unmanned Orion capsule that sits atop, in preparation for future Moon-bound journeys with humans aboard. ia/to
Vice

The Harvest Moon: September’s Full Moon in Pisces

Full moons take place when the sun and moon sit opposite each other in the sky, and the Harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. This year’s Harvest moon takes place on September 10 as the sun moves through analytical earth sign Virgo and the moon in dreamy water sign Pisces.
The Independent

Nasa reveals bursting habitat that created boom in Houston in July

On 9 July, a loud boom resounded around the Houston Texas area around Johnson Space Center, and Nasa has now released footage of the test that caused the sound.In a post on the social media network Twitter, Johnson Space Center revealed footage of a burst pressure test of an inflatable habitat prototype, an armoured membrane that could be inflated in Earth orbit to serve as a space station module, or on the Moon as part of a future Moon base.When #Artemis astronauts start living on the Moon, inflatable habitats could be their home away from home. @SierraSpaceCo recently conducted a...
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to believe the moon landing was real

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if one of your dearest and closest family members believed the moon landing was faked?
Space.com

New moon mineral discovered in China's lunar samples

The discovery means China is the third country to discover a new lunar mineral, following the United States and former Soviet Union. Chinese scientists have found a new lunar mineral in the form of a crystal lurking inside samples collected from the moon in 2020. Changesite–(Y), named for the mythological...
Universe Today

The History of the Sun is Written on the Moon

If you want to learn about the history of the Sun, then look no further than the Moon. That’s the recommendation of a team of scientists who hope to harness future Artemis lunar missions to help understand the life history of our home star. The Sun has always influenced...
itechpost.com

10 Things to Know About the Far Side of the Moon

Do you know that we can only see one side of the moon from Earth? But in 1959, the Soviet Spacecraft Luna 3 orbited the moon, and for the first time, we were able to see what's on "far side" of the moon. Tidal locking is responsible why only one...
IFLScience

Destruction Of A Missing Moon May Have Formed The Rings Of Saturn

The origin of Saturn’s spectacular rings and its mysterious and peculiar connection to Neptune could have a single solution. Saturn used to have another moon that fell into the planet and some of its fragments went on to form the incredible rings that now adorn Saturn, a new study speculates. Scientists have decided to call this lost moon, Chrysalis.
