People Once Ate Egyptian Mummies and Could Not Get Enough of Them
Examination of a Mummy by Paul Dominique Philippoteaux at a "Unwrapping Party" 1891.Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. There are many bizarre traditions that have come and gone throughout the history of humanity, but we cannot forget the mummy craze that has been seen throughout the 19th century. This so-called craze had indoctrinated the wealthy western society in the belief that consuming prehistoric Egyptian mummies had great health benefits that would lead to a longer and better life.
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
It's Alive: New Yorker Gets A Surprise Package With Living Creatures Inside
The lizards and iguanas were taken in by a nonprofit, which said that live animals are "often" delivered to the wrong address.
South African Nyala Bull Fends Off Attacking Wild Dogs & A Hippo… Gets Eaten Alive By Crocodile
Life is hard for animals… battling predators, weather, food scarcity, environmental changes, disease, hunters, traffic… I mean, just imagine all the ways a deer in North American can die?. And in Africa, it seems to be even harder…. Video footage has gone viral of a Nyala (an African...
The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Giant Sea Lizard Named 'Thalassotitan Atrox' Discovered in Morocco
An ancient giant sea lizard was discovered by researchers in an area outside Casablanca, Morocco. The findings indicate that it was a new mosasaur species that has never been seen before but lived in the North African country until the apocalyptic event of 66 million years ago. Through its fossilized...
Horror moment wild killer elephant charges and tramples Buddhist monk to death
A WILD elephant trampled to a monk after charging at him while he was walking back to his temple. Horror footage shows Jaron Suksing, 66, looking around only to see the crazed male elephant charging at him. The monk desperately tries to get away but only gets a few yards...
Scientists in Israel dig up large tusk that came from extinct elephant species
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Israel announced Wednesday that they have uncovered a piece of ancient animal history -- a large tusk that belonged to an extinct elephant that used to roam the Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago. Scientists found the 8-foot-long tusk near Kibbutz Revadim in...
Monks Shocked to Discover Crocodile Living in Their Temple Pond
In a rare turn of events, monks at a Thai temple recently discovered an intruder in their pond: a 4-feet-long crocodile. However, they have no idea how the croc got there. According to The Phuket Express, the monks in Phuket, Thailand, are concerned about the crocodile potentially attacking people who feed turtles in their pond. On Friday, the Phuket Fisheries Office removed the reptile from the pond before it could hurt someone, The Thaiger reported.
natureworldnews.com
Research Tracks Ancient History of Manatees and Were They Really Come From
While just four species of slow-moving aquatic herbivores of the order Sirenia remain on the planet, many different types of sea cows have existed for the previous 47 million years. Sea cows have inhabited the shores of every continent except Antarctica, and multiple species have coexisted during periods. A new...
Chimpanzee Escapes Zoo, Returns via Bicycle Wearing Rain Coat—Videos
Footage of the chimpanzee exploring a city centre has gone viral, and been viewed more than 350,000 times on Twitter.
Made-up birds, scientific fraud, and the bird-watching world’s strangest mystery
Every subculture has its quirks; the bird-watching world is no exception. Bird-watching, also known as birding, has a long history, and that history is stranger than you might expect. One bizarre bird history moment in particular still baffles birders to this day. This is the story of renowned ornithologist John James Audubon and his mystery birds. Audubon’s odd legacy begins with his famous book “The Birds of America.” The book catalogs and illustrates a diverse collection of bird species, and many consider it an artistic and scientific masterpiece. However, since being published in the 1800s, the book has received significant criticism....
Tree Hugger
8 New Minuscule Geckos Discovered in Madagascar
They’re not bright and flashy like some of their relatives, but they certainly are tiny. Eight new species of miniscule geckos were discovered by researchers in Madagascar. The smallest measures just 53 millimeters (about 2 inches) from its snout to the tip of its tail. The other new species aren’t much bigger.
Trail of slime leads customs officials to stash of 93 giant snails
German customs officials say a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport this month.In a statement Friday, authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 8-inch snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it — possibly preparing a dash for freedom.In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 62 pounds...
2022 Ig Nobel Prize winners include ducks in a row, constipated scorpions, ice cream, and more
Ducks swim in a row and use drafting to conserve energy. Phil Mitchell/PexelsThe 32nd Ig Nobel prize ceremony rewarded the most unusual and fun science the world has to offer.
Research into the mating habits of constipated scorpions wins an Ig Nobel Prize
Does constipation wreak havoc on the mating habits of scorpions? What is the best way to turn a doorknob? And does the world need a moose crash test dummy? If these burning questions have ever troubled you, then this year's batch of the (in)famous satirical science awards, the Ig Nobel Prizes, has delivered on a promise to honor "the things that make people laugh, then think."
Colourful birds at greater risk from poachers, finds study
Brightly and uniquely coloured songbirds are in greater danger of extinction and are more likely to be traded as pets, researchers have discovered.A team from at Durham University, the University of Florida, and Massey University in New Zealand, found that close to 3,000 bird species globally – approximately 30 per cent of all birds – are traded as pets or products, such as feathers, bills, or eggs.The researchers made predictions of species not yet traded but which face being hunted based on the association of colour with human decisions to select species for trade.The researchers explored the potential impact...
Nepal has nearly tripled its wild tiger population since 2009
Wild tigers in Nepal have clawed their way back from the brink of extinction. There are now almost three times as many wild tigers in the country as there were in 2009, according to the Nepalese government.
Futurity
Donkey genome reveals journey to domestication
Scientists have sequenced the genome of the donkey, revealing the journey it took toward domestication. Sometimes overlooked, donkeys have their own unique and significant history, which tells how they evolved right alongside humans. The new research clarifies the key role they played in daily human life dating back thousands of years.
Friday essay: the koala – when it's smart to be slow
The koala was clinging to an old tree stag while stranded in the Murray River, on the border between New South Wales and Victoria. A team of students from La Trobe University noticed its predicament as they were paddling by in canoes. “It almost looked as though he was sussing out if he could jump into the canoe,” one of the students reported later. The koala could have swum ashore if it had wanted to – it was close enough, and koalas are not particularly bothered by rain or water. They are capable, if not elegant, swimmers who launch themselves into rivers...
