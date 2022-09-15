ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small private plane crashed in the woods in Marion County between Citra and Orange Springs. The crash happened at around 7 pm last night. The site of the crash is near east highway 318 and northeast 17 street road. The two passengers of the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

MCSO: Plane crash in Marion County killed two people Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue worked through the night to locate a fatal plane crash in northeastern Marion County Saturday night. According to MCSO, the private plane crashed in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs Saturday evening. Both...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
click orlando

Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials...
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman

A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for battery on officer

ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters

The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
WESH

15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home

A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
OCALA, FL

