2 dead in Marion County following plane crash in wooded area, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal plane crash in a remote area that killed two people. The crash happened late Saturday in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a small, private...
WCJB
Plane crash in Marion County leaves 2 dead
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A small private plane crashed in the woods in Marion County between Citra and Orange Springs. The crash happened at around 7 pm last night. The site of the crash is near east highway 318 and northeast 17 street road. The two passengers of the...
WESH
MCSO: Plane crash in Marion County killed two people Saturday
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue worked through the night to locate a fatal plane crash in northeastern Marion County Saturday night. According to MCSO, the private plane crashed in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs Saturday evening. Both...
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
click orlando
Aircraft crash in Marion County kills 2, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Both occupants of a small private aircraft are dead after the vehicle crashed late Saturday in a remote wooded area of Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies joined Marion County Fire Rescue at the scene, located between Citra and Orange Springs, officials...
leesburg-news.com
Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman
A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
16-year-old arrested after shooting woman during robbery, Apopka police say
APOPKA, Fla. — A 16-year-old male is under arrest after he shot a woman during a robbery, according to Apopka police. Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and Plymouth Rock Place for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman charged with attempted first degree murder, accused of stabbing two victims
A 30-year-old Ocala woman is facing felony charges for attempted first degree murder in connection with a double stabbing that occurred inside a local residence on Friday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the incident location on SE 70th Terrace in...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
WCJB
8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
flaglerlive.com
20-Year-Old Ormond Beach Motorcyclist Killed Rear-Ending SUV on I-95
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County. The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported...
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
ocala-news.com
Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters
The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
WESH
15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after female victim says he attacked her inside home
A 58-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a woman inside a local residence and preventing her from leaving to get help. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and sergeant arrived at the incident location. A man, identified as Keith Bernard Hardison, met them at the front door.
WCJB
Marion County Deputies are looking for a man that used a stolen credit card at a Dollar General
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Deputies are trying to identify a man they say went on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card. Deputies say the suspect used the card to buy more than 200 dollars worth of merchandise from a Dollar General. It happened at a Dollar...
palmcoastobserver.com
Deputies arrest fugitive, seize 219 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop for broken headlight
A traffic stop that began for a burned out headlight ended with deputies seizing 219 grams of fentanyl and arresting a fugitive wanted in Volusia County and Orange County. “Sometimes, the small things lead to big things." — RICK STALY, Flagler County sheriff. A Flagler County deputy pulled over a...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man who allegedly struck victim with car in Dollar General parking lot
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of intentionally striking a victim with his car in the parking lot of a Dollar General store. On July 24, 2022, the man (pictured below) was yelling at the victim...
