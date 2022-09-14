Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Ravencoin dips by nearly 20% following last week’s rally. Will RVN dip further?
Ravencoin was one of the best performers last week, but the cryptocurrency has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. RVN, the native coin of the Ravencoin blockchain, is one of the worst performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. RVN is down by nearly 20% in the last 24 hours.
coinjournal.net
Why has Ethereum fallen post-Merge? ETH slides 8%
Buy the rumour, sell the news. The Ethereum Merge was completed without a hitch, but prices in the immediate aftermath have disappointed investors. I dive in quickly here to take a temperature check on all things on-chain. Funding rate turns positive. In the run-up to the Merge, funding rates on...
coinjournal.net
Massively undervalued Web 3.0 cryptocurrencies to buy now
With the growing number of highly efficient L-1 platforms, there is no doubt that Web 3.0 is about to take off. We could be at the beginning stages of the era of community-driven organizations and systems that rival or even outcompete big tech corporations that gained a lot of power thanks to Web 2.0.
coinjournal.net
ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum
The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coinjournal.net
Institutions investing in crypto haven’t changed their stance, says LMAX’s CEO
The bear market is in play, but that hasn’t affected how institutional investors are looking at the cryptocurrency market. LMAX Group CEO David Mercer told TechCrunch in a recent interview that institutional investors in the crypto space have not changed their stance regarding the market. The cryptocurrency market has...
coinjournal.net
Broadridge partners with Coinbase to offer integrated trading solution
Despite the crypto winter, institutional investors have largely been unfazed. And the increased demand is seeing more mainstream companies offer products and solutions tailored for institutional clients. Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading fintech provider with over $5 billion in revenue and whose infrastructure and platforms help power over $9 trillion...
coinjournal.net
New $1M ad campaign against Bitcoin mining after Ethereum’s Merge
Climate groups want Bitcoin to follow Ethereum into switching from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. The groups have announced a new $1 million ad campaign targeted at pressuring Bitcoin and companies like Fidelity, PayPal and Jack Dorsey’s Block to help push the agenda. Bitcoiners already scoffed at the calls...
coinjournal.net
DeFinity introduces crypto anomaly detection on ETH and MATIC
DeFinity Markets, an institutional digital asset ECN, announced it would release crypto market anomaly signals hourly via the new Clarity Absolute App to enhance the current daily offerings and as historical data on Ethereum and Polygon, available on Ocean Market, Coin Journal learned from a press release. Anomaly detection for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coinjournal.net
Ethereum miners flock to Ethereum Classic and elsewhere, in wake of Merge
One of the most covered criticisms of Ethereum since its creation in 2015 has been its mammoth energy usage. While not as heavy as Bitcoin, it nonetheless consumes 0.2% of the world’s electricity, and is responsible for between 20% and 39% of cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption as a whole (Bitcoin claims between 60% and 70%).
Comments / 0