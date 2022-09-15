Read full article on original website
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance Gets Nod, Portion of ARPA Funds Allocated
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA Update. Affordable Housing Plan Update The Board of Selectmen met with the Affordable Housing Committee this week to come to an agreement on a final draft of the Affordable Housing plan. The agreement comes after months of deliberations, countless revisions and continued consideration of the public’s input. The final plan will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen at their September 21st meeting. If the vote passes, the plan will be submitted to the state. The meetings can be viewed on the ridgefieldct.org website.
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department
Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
Redding Letter: Vote in Support of Ceci Maher for State Senator of the 26th District and Anne Hughes for State Representative of the 135th District on November 8th!
You won’t get empty promises from Ceci Maher or Anne Hughes, you will get action and that is why I urge you to vote November 8th for both candidates. Ceci Maher is not only endorsed by Jim Himes, Will Haskell, and Julia Pemberton because she could fit the role well, but she is also highly qualified through her work in the business sector, as a social worker, and as an innovative thinker. Ceci Maher has the backing of Mom’s Demand Action and supports mental health care reform. I have had the pleasure to talk and learn more from Ceci. I am impressed with her thinking not only of societal health, but also the way in which we legislate to create a healthy future for us all.
Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at 314 Beer Garden on September 21
Coastal Connecticut Times has partnered with the Norwalk Bicycle Co-op to host a meetup for people interested in sustainable forms of transportation. The informal meet-up will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 5 to 7pm and is for anyone interested in walkability, biking, or public transit in Norwalk. The...
American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior
The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Bella's Sweet Treats
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bella's Sweet...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Natural Pet Outlet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Natural Pet...
Bethel Public School Students and Staff GO ORANGE, Hold Food Drive during No Kid Hungry Month
September is No Kid Hungry Month. No Kid Hungry is Bethel Public Schools’ opportunity to be a part of a movement that has a real and lasting impact on the mission to end hunger in America!. Students and staff please spread the word about hunger awareness and GO ORANGE...
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 10:00am at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road. Funds raised will go to more than 20 grantees helping support the health, education and self-sufficiency of Greenwich residents. First Selectman Fred Camillo will join Greenwich United Way CEO...
RPS Superintendent Communication to School Community Regarding Last Nights Incident at Tiger Hollow During RHS Football Game
This afternoon, Ridgefield Public School (RPS) Superintendent, Dr. Susie DaSilva wrote a letter to the school community regarding the incident that took place last night at the RHS football game at Tiger Hollow. "We are pleased to report that spectators in attendance reported to RHS staff that an individual was...
13th Annual Push Against Cancer on October 16 at Staples High School
Push Against Cancer on Sunday, October 16 from 9am to 11:30am at Staples High School in Westport benefits the brave and beautiful campers and their families at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Whether you're pushing yourself to hit a personal goal or in honor of a loved one,...
Ridgefield Police update on suspicious incident at RHS last night
Last night, Friday, September 16 at 8:56 pm, the Ridgefield Police report that they were made aware that an individual attending the football game at Ridgefield High School was possibly concealing a weapon. According to Ridgefield Police Captain Jeff Raines, the individual was located, walking East towards the practice fields....
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT: Meet Michael McGuirk
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
