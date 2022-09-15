ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance Gets Nod, Portion of ARPA Funds Allocated

Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA Update. Affordable Housing Plan Update The Board of Selectmen met with the Affordable Housing Committee this week to come to an agreement on a final draft of the Affordable Housing plan. The agreement comes after months of deliberations, countless revisions and continued consideration of the public’s input. The final plan will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen at their September 21st meeting. If the vote passes, the plan will be submitted to the state. The meetings can be viewed on the ridgefieldct.org website.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department

Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Redding Letter: Vote in Support of Ceci Maher for State Senator of the 26th District and Anne Hughes for State Representative of the 135th District on November 8th!

You won’t get empty promises from Ceci Maher or Anne Hughes, you will get action and that is why I urge you to vote November 8th for both candidates. Ceci Maher is not only endorsed by Jim Himes, Will Haskell, and Julia Pemberton because she could fit the role well, but she is also highly qualified through her work in the business sector, as a social worker, and as an innovative thinker. Ceci Maher has the backing of Mom’s Demand Action and supports mental health care reform. I have had the pleasure to talk and learn more from Ceci. I am impressed with her thinking not only of societal health, but also the way in which we legislate to create a healthy future for us all.
REDDING, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, NY
City
Southeast, NY
Brewster, NY
Government
hamlethub.com

Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at 314 Beer Garden on September 21

Coastal Connecticut Times has partnered with the Norwalk Bicycle Co-op to host a meetup for people interested in sustainable forms of transportation. The informal meet-up will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 5 to 7pm and is for anyone interested in walkability, biking, or public transit in Norwalk. The...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior

The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Bella's Sweet Treats

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Bella's Sweet...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Natural Pet Outlet

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Natural Pet...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#On The Town#Construction Maintenance#Town Board Looking#The Planning Board#Javascript
hamlethub.com

Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff

Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 10:00am at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road. Funds raised will go to more than 20 grantees helping support the health, education and self-sufficiency of Greenwich residents. First Selectman Fred Camillo will join Greenwich United Way CEO...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police update on suspicious incident at RHS last night

Last night, Friday, September 16 at 8:56 pm, the Ridgefield Police report that they were made aware that an individual attending the football game at Ridgefield High School was possibly concealing a weapon. According to Ridgefield Police Captain Jeff Raines, the individual was located, walking East towards the practice fields....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT: Meet Michael McGuirk

There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy