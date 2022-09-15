You won’t get empty promises from Ceci Maher or Anne Hughes, you will get action and that is why I urge you to vote November 8th for both candidates. Ceci Maher is not only endorsed by Jim Himes, Will Haskell, and Julia Pemberton because she could fit the role well, but she is also highly qualified through her work in the business sector, as a social worker, and as an innovative thinker. Ceci Maher has the backing of Mom’s Demand Action and supports mental health care reform. I have had the pleasure to talk and learn more from Ceci. I am impressed with her thinking not only of societal health, but also the way in which we legislate to create a healthy future for us all.

REDDING, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO