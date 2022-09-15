ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman

A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for battery on officer

ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
ALACHUA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

WATCH: Florida road rage driver arrested for shooting at woman's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he fired several shots at a woman’s SUV Thursday morning. The victim told the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that just before 6 a.m., she was driving southbound on SR 415 when a car came from behind driving erratically with no headlights on. The suspect, later identified as Bryan Holmes, 18, was driving erratically and caused a nearby vehicle to drive onto the shoulder. Holmes tried to drive between that vehicle and the victim’s, making contact with the victim’s rear bumper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman arrested after stabbing two people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala woman was arrested Friday morning after stabbing two people she shared a home with, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a home in Ocala after receiving a 911 call from a caller who said they’d been stabbed, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Apple Macbooks
WCJB

79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

MCSO: Plane crash in Marion County killed two people Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue worked through the night to locate a fatal plane crash in northeastern Marion County Saturday night. According to MCSO, the private plane crashed in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs Saturday evening. Both...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
OCOEE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Teen arrested for stealing BMW parked at 7-Eleven in Leesburg

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a BMW from a 7-Eleven in Leesburg. Jaylin Barnes, 18, of Leesburg was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with grand theft and grand theft auto. He was tracked down after the Aug. 30 snatching of...
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Phoenix area

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Warren Gordon, 46, was arrested yesterday morning after Gainesville Police Department (GPD) responded to a report that he had shot at another man. The victim told GPD that Gordon shot at him while he was driving away following a verbal argument, then chased him on a white scooter. Officers later reportedly found a spent 9mm shell in the roadway in the 2600 block of SW 31st Place, where the victim said Gordon shot at him.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy