VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he fired several shots at a woman’s SUV Thursday morning. The victim told the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that just before 6 a.m., she was driving southbound on SR 415 when a car came from behind driving erratically with no headlights on. The suspect, later identified as Bryan Holmes, 18, was driving erratically and caused a nearby vehicle to drive onto the shoulder. Holmes tried to drive between that vehicle and the victim’s, making contact with the victim’s rear bumper.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO