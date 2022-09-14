ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

fox13news.com

Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
TAMPA, FL
Hudson, FL
Hudson, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Kona Ice Owner Among Three Men Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Human Trafficking after a week-long undercover operation.  On September 12, 2022, Human Trafficking Squad detectives began an undercover operation within parts of Hillsborough County. Their goal was to identify individuals that exploit children for commercial
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack

Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
LECANTO, FL

