16-Year-Old Fivay High School Student Arrested For Making Threats On Social Media To Kill
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s office arrested a Fivay High School student today for written threats to kill. According to deputies, a 16-year-old student made threats to kill another student through social media. No threats were made toward the school, investigators say. Readers of
fox13news.com
Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man’s vehicle, police say
One person is dead after a shooting in West Tampa on Saturday, according to Tampa Police.
Tampa boy, 13, accused of lighting student’s shirt on fire during class
A 13-year-old boy was accused of setting a classmate's shirt on fire on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Tampa administrator searches student’s backpack, finds loaded gun in pencil pouch, police say
A Tampa high school student was arrested after police said he brought a loaded gun on campus.
Lakeland Kona Ice Owner Among Three Men Arrested On Human Trafficking Charges
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for Human Trafficking after a week-long undercover operation. On September 12, 2022, Human Trafficking Squad detectives began an undercover operation within parts of Hillsborough County. Their goal was to identify individuals that exploit children for commercial
fox13news.com
Tampa police: 13-year-old arrested after setting classmate's clothes on fire
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa teen is facing charges after purposely lighting his classmate's sweatshirt on fire at school, police said. On Wednesday, Tampa firefighters and officers responded to the North Tampa Success Center around 1 p.m. According to investigators, the 13-year-old suspect and victim were in class together. The...
15-Year-Old Arrested At Blake High School In Tampa With Loaded Gun
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a 10th-grade student on Wednesday afternoon after he was discovered with a loaded gun on campus. According to police, on Wednesday multiple students were reprimanded by school staff for hanging out in the school stairwell, which is
Lieutenant With Pinellas Park Fire Department Terminated After Arrest In Human Trafficking Sting
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department has been terminated after an arrest during a human trafficking operation in Hillsborough County. On September 15, 2022, Pinellas Park city officials were notified of the arrest of a city employee, Brian
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
Tampa student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire
A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a fellow classmate's clothing on fire.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man arrested after police find 37 animals, injured elderly woman in stolen U-Haul
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Hampshire man is facing over three dozen charges after police in Florida uncovered 35 cats, two dogs and an injured elderly woman in a stolen U-Haul. New Port Richey police in Florida said the U-Haul was reported stolen to Newport, New Hampshire...
Florida officer charged in shooting that paralyzed man
The Broward County state attorney charged a police officer Friday for a 2021 shooting that left a man paralyzed.
Arrest made in St. Pete murder from February
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made in what the department referred to as the "first homicide of 2022" earlier this year.
iontb.com
Police charge man with murder after shooting a motorist causing a fiery crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested 22 year-old Jaylen Shazell and charged him with 1st Degree Felony Murder for the death of 25 year-old Demond Perry. Investigators determined that Shazell was involved in the pursuit of Perry’s white Infiniti shortly before 3 a.m. on February 12, 2022 when Perry reportedly drove off from a local nightclub.
Citrus County Chronicle
Narcotics investigation in Lecanto nets three arrests, $1.07 million in seized cocaine
Several months of investigating a cocaine-trafficking operation in Citrus County ended with the arrests of three Lecanto residents and the seizure of around a million dollars in cocaine. Felix Abdiel Pintado Bernard, Angel Alberto Seda Ways and Jennifer Medina Lozada were taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 13, after authorities raided...
Gulfport police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Citrus County Chronicle
Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack
Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
