Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Asha, a woman who holds the record for having the longest hair in the world
A woman in Florida has grown her hair to an astounding 110 feet, making her the current world record holder for longest hair. Asha is happy her locs are recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest in the world.Guinness World Records.
100-year-old woman was arrested on her birthday to cross it off her bucket list
The police put handcuffs on her and escorted out of her nursing home in a mock arrest.
People claim to see the Holy Spirit flying above their bus after attending 'miracle service'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever thought about attending a miracle service? I have, twice, when I was a child. Both times, I accompanied my mother, my aunt, and my uncle to the service. It was surreal.
Mom Encourages Her Young Daughter To Approach A Moose In Rocky Mountain National Park
Oh my, it just don’t stop. These people… they need to be smarter because I’m almost tired of seeing it. These videos aren’t even funny anymore, especially when that’s an innocent kid an adult is allowing and probably encouraging to enter into the most dangerous situation that any person can in the woods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
Family of 5 opens up about living in an RV full-time: 'We've hacked the freedom code'
Molly and Jaren Garcia of We Plus Threee talked to "Good Morning America" about how they make the RV lifestyle work financially for their family of five.
The Only Man in History Who Was Both a Dwarf and a Giant
Adam Rainer, the dwarf man who became a giantYorkshireReborn/Twitter. While many people aspire to be different than they are, one such man was Adam Rainer, an Austrian who was born in Graz in 1899 and was a dwarf, but in his 20s, he became a giant. Though Adam was born with the condition of dwarfism, his parents were average-sized.
News Anchor Has 'Beginnings Of A Stroke' During Broadcast
"I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen," Julie Chin of KJRH said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Weather Channel
Man And Dog Walk Around The World, And Weather Was With Them The Entire Time
Tom Turcich and his dog Savannah walked 28,000 miles. For the first two years, he followed summer. For the first two years of his journey walking 28,000 miles around the world, Tom Turcich followed the summer. He started in New Jersey and made his way down to Argentina, where the...
Comments / 0