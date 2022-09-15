ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Beth Birkett Talks Judging Season Two of ‘The Hype’

HBO Max is releasing the second season of its streetwear-focused fashion competition show, “The Hype,” on Thursday, which brings back the judging panel: rapper Offset, stylist Marni Senofonte and creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Beth Birkett. Like season one, “The Hype” brings together a group...
TV & VIDEOS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy