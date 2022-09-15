ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

holtvilletribune.com

El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
KYMA News 11

Mayor Nicholls takes on new role

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
KESQ News Channel 3

Two earthquakes strike near Thermal area

A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. A second 3.4 earthquakes struck the area again at 2:13 a.m. There have been no reported injuries or damage to any structures. Stay with News The post Two earthquakes strike near Thermal area appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
KESQ News Channel 3

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal

A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily

Pilot, passenger dead after fiery plane crash outside Yuma

DATELAND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pilot and a passenger are dead after a plane crashed outside Yuma on Friday. The plane was found by an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer around 1:50 p.m. near Interstate 8 and Spot Road, fully engulfed in flames. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned that the Vans RV-6A crashed around 1:30 p.m. while flying from Brown Field Airport in San Diego, Calif. There is no information available yet as to why the crash occurred or the identity of either victim.
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Week 5

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In a week that featured a lot of local teams on the road, the spotlight grew for some eye-catching battles in both Yuma and the Imperial Valley. Once the dust settled, the City of Calexico reigns supreme early on with both Calexico (5-0) and Vincent Memorial (4-0) staying perfect.
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Palo Verde Tames Tigers, 33-9

BLYTHE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team used its vaunted rushing attack to beat Imperial, 33-9, in a nonleague game at Scott Stadium here on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers (3-1 overall) entered the game having won three in a row and having allowed just 12...
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing

BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
