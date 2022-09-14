ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
How to cope with post flood mental health problems

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The people in Eastern Kentucky are known to be resilient, but when life gets hard, that is not always easy. Dr. Farhan Fazal is the system medical director of behavioral health with ARH, and he said there are important steps to take if you are struggling with your mental health after the flood.
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
