wymt.com
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed a bill that places a near total ban on abortion in the state. He made the announcement this morning during a press conference. The state legislature passed the bill earlier this week. The legislation bans abortion except for cases where...
wymt.com
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
wymt.com
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term. Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths. Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the...
wymt.com
Virginia legislators working to provide federal assistance for Buchanan County flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been two months since devastating floods destroyed nearly 100 homes in Buchanan County. US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced they are working on getting a Major Disaster Declaration approved from the Biden Administration. Friday is the deadline for residents...
wymt.com
How to cope with post flood mental health problems
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The people in Eastern Kentucky are known to be resilient, but when life gets hard, that is not always easy. Dr. Farhan Fazal is the system medical director of behavioral health with ARH, and he said there are important steps to take if you are struggling with your mental health after the flood.
wymt.com
Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
