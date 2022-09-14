LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO