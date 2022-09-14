Read full article on original website
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Texas school district pulls the Bible, The Bluest Eye and other books from library
A Texas school district is scrambling to remove books from its library shelves ahead of the fall semester, after they were challenged by parents and community members. Among the books removed are a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and the Bible.
Why Biden Finally Spoke Up About The Buses Of Asylum Seekers
But the Democratic president still faces pressure to coordinate a more organized response to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Hoard: Inside The History-Obsessed Auction of Antique Firearms, Where Ulysses Grant’s Revolver Once Sold for $5.7M
Hoard is a new monthly column on collectibles, collections, and collectors outside of the fine arts by Shanti Escalante-De Mattei. Ever wonder what kind of person spends a small fortune on old guns? Meet Joe Hatfield, heir to a chicken empire, and one of the few heavyweight collectors to make it in person to Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Auction of Fine, Historic & Investment Grade Firearms in late August. “Ever eat chicken at Chipotle?” Hatfield, 61, a jolly portly bespectacled man, asked me by way of introduction. I nodded. “That’s my chicken you ate. Ever eat chicken at Panera Bread? At...
NPR
Invisibilia
From NPR, this is INVISIBILIA. I'm Kia Miakka Natisse. And with me today is producer and reporter Abby Wendle. ABBY WENDLE, BYLINE: Hi, Kia. WENDLE: So I had this interesting conversation with a woman the other day named Allison Coffman, and she told me about this experience she had that complicated the old saying, you can't be a little bit pregnant.
12 Far-Flung Facts About the Lewis and Clark Expedition
In summer 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and embarked on an 8000-mile journey across North America. President Thomas Jefferson had instructed their Corps of Discovery to explore parts of the continent west of the Mississippi River, which the United States had recently purchased from France, and find a navigable river route to the Pacific Ocean.
‘I Think All the Christians Get Slaughtered’: Inside the MAGA Road Show Barnstorming America
The cast assembles on the megachurch stage, each taking their turn in a pool of light. There are doomsaying prophets with curved shofars, aspiring politicians lamenting election fraud, and naturopathic physicians warning of demonic invasion. Mike Lindell steps forward and says evil forces are undoing the nation. Roger Stone gives an apocalyptic homily. Michael Flynn lobs T-shirts into the pews. Scott McKay, alias Patriot Streetfighter, gyrates to the sounds of AC/DC while chopping a tomahawk in the air. In time, the Trump brothers appear and Eric puts his dad on speaker phone. Praise music floats in the air and the crowd...
