Virginia State

ARTnews

Hoard: Inside The History-Obsessed Auction of Antique Firearms, Where Ulysses Grant’s Revolver Once Sold for $5.7M

Hoard is a new monthly column on collectibles, collections, and collectors outside of the fine arts by Shanti Escalante-De Mattei. Ever wonder what kind of person spends a small fortune on old guns? Meet Joe Hatfield, heir to a chicken empire, and one of the few heavyweight collectors to make it in person to Rock Island Auction Company’s Premier Auction of Fine, Historic & Investment Grade Firearms in late August. “Ever eat chicken at Chipotle?” Hatfield, 61, a jolly portly bespectacled man, asked me by way of introduction. I nodded. “That’s my chicken you ate. Ever eat chicken at Panera Bread? At...
Virginia State
Virginia Crime & Safety
NPR

Invisibilia

From NPR, this is INVISIBILIA. I'm Kia Miakka Natisse. And with me today is producer and reporter Abby Wendle. ABBY WENDLE, BYLINE: Hi, Kia. WENDLE: So I had this interesting conversation with a woman the other day named Allison Coffman, and she told me about this experience she had that complicated the old saying, you can't be a little bit pregnant.
Mental_Floss

12 Far-Flung Facts About the Lewis and Clark Expedition

In summer 1804, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark left St. Louis and embarked on an 8000-mile journey across North America. President Thomas Jefferson had instructed their Corps of Discovery to explore parts of the continent west of the Mississippi River, which the United States had recently purchased from France, and find a navigable river route to the Pacific Ocean.
Rolling Stone

‘I Think All the Christians Get Slaughtered’: Inside the MAGA Road Show Barnstorming America

The cast assembles on the megachurch stage, each taking their turn in a pool of light. There are doomsaying prophets with curved shofars, aspiring politicians lamenting election fraud, and naturopathic physicians warning of demonic invasion. Mike Lindell steps forward and says evil forces are undoing the nation. Roger Stone gives an apocalyptic homily. Michael Flynn lobs T-shirts into the pews. Scott McKay, alias Patriot Streetfighter, gyrates to the sounds of AC/DC while chopping a tomahawk in the air. In time, the Trump brothers appear and Eric puts his dad on speaker phone. Praise music floats in the air and the crowd...
