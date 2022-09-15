W.O.N Theatre - Ep9A06 – Across the Plains (1939) W.O.N Theatre & W.O.N's $9,000 Movie are movie showcase programs produced by W.O.N/Jimbo-FailExchange Inc. Productions, located in Brooklyn, New York City. We have teamed up with production companies like The Fault Line Players, Banger Productions, Patriot Productions, MMP Studios, Cerebral Cinema Productions, and other video/film production companies to present indie, short, and parody films in this series, This movie showcase series' main goal is to showcase and present Independent Films, Short Films, Parody Films, and Classic Public Domain movies from the 1930s to the 1940s with a host in a way that fits today's tv standard but with a nostalgic feel and look to it. The films will range between 30 to 120 minutes. We are looking to have this series become a weekly show and the goal is to attract residents in regional and national markets in the United States..

