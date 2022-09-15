Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
PWMania
Max Dupri Continues to Tease Gimmick Change
It would appear that the current Maximum Male Models gimmick is getting close to its inevitable end. On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Max and Maxxine Dupri introduced Mace and Mansoor. They were going to model the Back to School collection this week, but Braun Strowman attacked them instead.
PWMania
Sheamus Comments on Butch and Ridge Holland’s Potential in WWE
WWE star Sheamus recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sheamus commented on the potential of his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch and Ridge Holland in WWE:. “They’re another two lads I’m definitely impressed with. I’ve loved taking them under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
PWMania
Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals He Wasn’t Happy With an AEW Creative Decision
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on the Café De René with René Duprée podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Pillman Jr. commented on The Varsity Blondes in AEW:. “As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our...
PWMania
Erik of The Viking Raiders Out of Action Indefinitely with Injury
Erik of The Viking Raiders is currently sidelined due to an injury. Erik suffered a foot injury during the Viking Rules match in which Erik and Ivar defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, according to Michael Cole on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The match aired on SmackDown on September 2, but it was taped on August 26 in Detroit.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event
Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:. * Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
PWMania
Spoiler: New Champion Crowned at MLW Super Series Tapings
On Sunday night, Major League Wrestling’s Super Series TV tapings were held in Atlanta, Georgia. During the tapings, Shun Skywalker defeated Myron Reed to win the MLW World Middleweight Championship. Reed defeated Tajiri to win the championship at Blood and Thunder on January 21, 2022, and he retained the...
PWMania
Current Favorite for Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, the final match of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Tournament to determine the new World Champion will take place between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. The early betting odds for the match have been released, and they list Danielson as the...
PWMania
Video: WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul
In the wake of a recent claim that he could defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Internet sensation Logan Paul dared The Head of the Table to meet him face-to-face in a special press conference in Las Vegas. You can watch the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
PWMania
Several People in AEW Upset About Kenny Omega’s Comments at “Mandatory” Talent Meeting
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW held a “mandatory” meeting prior to the August 24th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. The following was noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com regarding what Omega said while the meeting was in session:. “Kenny Omega spoke and was the harshest towards the locker...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Changes Pitched for WWE SmackDown
As PWMania.com previously reported, a fatal four-way match will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown to decide who will be the #1 contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Lotharios is currently being advertised....
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Bakersfield, California 9/17/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Create A Pro Wrestling Presents Wildlife: Results and Review (9/17/22)
On Saturday, September 17th in Melville, NY, Create A Pro Wrestling ran their big show, Wildlife. The card was headlined by “Platinum” Max Caster taking on Ace Austin in the main event. The show also saw a tag-team dream match between AEW and Create A Pro’s own, Iron Savages, take on The Wolves. Here are the results and a review of the show.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong
The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW. This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs. Here is the...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE’s Huge Plans for Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia and Massive Announcement
Multiple sources are now reporting that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, WWE has a press conference planned to take place this coming Saturday in Las Vegas. At the press conference, they are expected to reveal that Paul vs. Reigns will serve as the main event of Crown Jewel. There’s no word on whether the two megastars will compete for the title or not, but this will be the main event.
PWMania
A Vicious Circle: AEW’s Backstage All Out Incident
Greetings fellow wrestling fans. My name is T.J. Stephens and I would like to thank PWMania for giving me a chance to talk wrestling, and a thank you too you for giving me a chance and reading this. I’ve studied wrestling territories going back to the beginning of the 20th century until Vince McMahon took over the wrestling empire.
Comments / 0