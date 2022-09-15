Are your home’s windows and doors driving up your bills right under your nose? Low-performance windows and doors may be costing you more than you think. According to the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC), “windows, doors and skylights may appear passive, but they’re always performing. High-performance products regulate the flow of heat and light that comes in and out of your home, keeping your electricity costs low.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO