Rigby, ID

Merilee Haga

Merilee Gerson Hansen Haga of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 14, 2022. Merilee was born on July 15, 1951, to Jack and Patricia Gerson in Los Angeles, California. She was later adopted by Harry Hansen after his marriage to Patricia in Ogden, Utah, where she spent her early childhood before growing up in Roy, Utah, with her two brothers and three sisters.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bonneville County Republicans commemorating Constitution Day with community celebration

IDAHO FALLS – It had been four long, intensive months of deliberation for the 55 delegates at Independence Hall for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It was Sept. 17, 1787, and 39 of the delegates, each with different backgrounds and beliefs, were now preparing to sign a document they’d worked tirelessly to design. Somehow, through an act of Providence, they were able to reach a compromise in establishing fundamental laws, the roles of America’s national government, and guarantee certain basic rights for its citizens.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Terry Boyle

Terry Lynn Boyle, 70, of Ammon, passed away September 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to...
AMMON, ID
Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry

RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents. David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville Republican Party dismissed

BOISE — A lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) by the Idaho Republican Party has been dismissed. Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed the lawsuit May 12, days before the primary election, after the BCRCC and its leaders endorsed and made donations to candidates running in the primary election.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event

IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day

SHELLEY — People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a “spudtacular” day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state’s pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato harvest season every year with a parade, free baked potatoes, entertainment, food vendors and a tug-of-war over a pit of mashed potatoes. Admission to the main events is free.
SHELLEY, ID
Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
BLACKFOOT, ID

