Merilee Haga
Merilee Gerson Hansen Haga of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 14, 2022. Merilee was born on July 15, 1951, to Jack and Patricia Gerson in Los Angeles, California. She was later adopted by Harry Hansen after his marriage to Patricia in Ogden, Utah, where she spent her early childhood before growing up in Roy, Utah, with her two brothers and three sisters.
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls man shares his love of traditional shaving with customers
IDAHO FALLS – For Matt Darrington, wet shaving is one of life’s simple luxuries, and the practice of keeping a well-groomed beard is an important part of his daily routine. “I am a man of modest means, so I can’t afford luxury vacations and luxury vehicles, but I...
East Idaho Eats: Red Rabbit Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, desserts and other ‘food you love’
REXBURG — Red Rabbit Grill wants you to “celebrate with the food you love” and the Rexburg restaurant offers something for everyone’s taste. The big question – is rabbit on the menu? No. The name actually comes from Delta, Utah where Delta High School is the home of the rabbits.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for this 81-year-old who has helped at the fair for over five decades
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. The Eastern Idaho State Fair wrapped up last week and one of the longest-running leaders retired after more than...
Bonneville County Republicans commemorating Constitution Day with community celebration
IDAHO FALLS – It had been four long, intensive months of deliberation for the 55 delegates at Independence Hall for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It was Sept. 17, 1787, and 39 of the delegates, each with different backgrounds and beliefs, were now preparing to sign a document they’d worked tirelessly to design. Somehow, through an act of Providence, they were able to reach a compromise in establishing fundamental laws, the roles of America’s national government, and guarantee certain basic rights for its citizens.
Terry Boyle
Terry Lynn Boyle, 70, of Ammon, passed away September 12, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to...
Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry
RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents. David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor
RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville Republican Party dismissed
BOISE — A lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) by the Idaho Republican Party has been dismissed. Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna filed the lawsuit May 12, days before the primary election, after the BCRCC and its leaders endorsed and made donations to candidates running in the primary election.
It’s harvest season and local food banks want excess items to help needy families
BLACKFOOT— Nearly 200 volunteers showed up in Blackfoot Saturday morning to pick, husk, blanch and package corn for The Community Dinner Table. The Community Dinner Table is a multi-faith organization that provides weekly dinners in Bingham County to those in need of a meal or fellowship. Lee Hammett and...
Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event
IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day
SHELLEY — People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a “spudtacular” day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state’s pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato harvest season every year with a parade, free baked potatoes, entertainment, food vendors and a tug-of-war over a pit of mashed potatoes. Admission to the main events is free.
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
Man arrested after allegedly chasing relative, cutting her stuffed animals
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested and charged after reportedly chasing a relative with scissors and cutting up her stuffed animals. Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument on Tuesday. Idaho Falls Police responded to an Idaho Falls home around...
Texas man tied to multi-state fraudulent check-cashing ring gets plea deal; co-defendants wanted
POCATELLO — A man charged in connection with a check cashing ring that allegedly saw him and three accomplices steal thousands from banks in several states has reached a plea agreement. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, is expected to plead guilty to a felony for passing a fictitious check, according...
Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer
BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
You can win $300 cash, four tickets to The Haunted River, hoodies and a gift certificate to Teton House
It’s Winning Wednesday and The Haunted River, a Halloween attraction in Menan, is giving away $300 cash, four tickets to The Haunted River, a $100 gift certificate to Teton House and two Haunted River hoodies! Go this Friday for half-priced tickets!
