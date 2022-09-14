Terry Boyle

Read full article on original website
Corey Nile Poole
Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
Biz Buzz: Idaho Falls man shares his love of traditional shaving with customers
IDAHO FALLS – For Matt Darrington, wet shaving is one of life’s simple luxuries, and the practice of keeping a well-groomed beard is an important part of his daily routine. “I am a man of modest means, so I can’t afford luxury vacations and luxury vehicles, but I...
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry
RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents. David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for this 81-year-old who has helped at the fair for over five decades
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. The Eastern Idaho State Fair wrapped up last week and one of the longest-running leaders retired after more than...
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor
RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
East Idaho Eats: Red Rabbit Grill serves burgers, sandwiches, desserts and other ‘food you love’
REXBURG — Red Rabbit Grill wants you to “celebrate with the food you love” and the Rexburg restaurant offers something for everyone’s taste. The big question – is rabbit on the menu? No. The name actually comes from Delta, Utah where Delta High School is the home of the rabbits.
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
Rexburg to welcome students, new community members with ‘Experience Rexburg’ event
The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Brigham Young University-Idaho are teaming up to welcome university students and those who are new to the area with the “Experience Rexburg” event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Porter Park on Saturday. Experience Rexburg is a...
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day
SHELLEY — People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a “spudtacular” day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state’s pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato harvest season every year with a parade, free baked potatoes, entertainment, food vendors and a tug-of-war over a pit of mashed potatoes. Admission to the main events is free.
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
Free Movie — Oblivion (2013)
Idaho State University’s Idaho Falls campus presents a free post-apocalyptic movie series. The first film is Oblivion (2013) rated PG-13, starring Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Andrea Riseborough. Free popcorn, snacks and drinks are provided. We invite the public to join us for our free movie, followed by a discussion of the film led by ISU faculty.
Man arrested after allegedly chasing relative, cutting her stuffed animals
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested and charged after reportedly chasing a relative with scissors and cutting up her stuffed animals. Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument on Tuesday. Idaho Falls Police responded to an Idaho Falls home around...
It’s harvest season and local food banks want excess items to help needy families
BLACKFOOT— Nearly 200 volunteers showed up in Blackfoot Saturday morning to pick, husk, blanch and package corn for The Community Dinner Table. The Community Dinner Table is a multi-faith organization that provides weekly dinners in Bingham County to those in need of a meal or fellowship. Lee Hammett and...
Bonneville County Republicans commemorating Constitution Day with community celebration
IDAHO FALLS – It had been four long, intensive months of deliberation for the 55 delegates at Independence Hall for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It was Sept. 17, 1787, and 39 of the delegates, each with different backgrounds and beliefs, were now preparing to sign a document they’d worked tirelessly to design. Somehow, through an act of Providence, they were able to reach a compromise in establishing fundamental laws, the roles of America’s national government, and guarantee certain basic rights for its citizens.
Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event
IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
Fall River Electric awards scholarships to 15 students
ASHTON — As students from the Upper Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates 15 students who graduated last spring and were part of 32 students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000....
Pocatello woman who birthed a baby addicted to opioids expected to plead guilty
POCATELLO — A woman who gave birth to a baby addicted to heroin is expected to plead guilty to injuring a child. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge, according to court documents. Hernandez was arrested in August following a months-long investigation. The...
Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer
BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
