Ammon, ID

Corey Nile Poole

Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
RIGBY, ID
Zions Bank donates $1,000 to Rigby food pantry

RIGBY — Zions Bank donated $1,000 to the Giving Cupboard to help provide essential non-food items such as toiletries and warm clothing to Jefferson County residents. David Hosmer, manager of Zions Bank’s Rigby branch, presented the check Sept. 13 to Cheryl Hively, director of Pay It Forward, a Giving Cupboard division that manages logistics and non-food items.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Ammon, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
Jefferson County law enforcement complex renamed in former sheriff’s honor

RIGBY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement complex now has a new name. The building was officially renamed the Howard M. Shaffer Law Enforcement Complex Friday during a dedication ceremony. Shaffer served as Jefferson County Sheriff from 1950 to 1972 and is the only law enforcement officer in Jefferson County killed in the line of duty.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Help local firefighters ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Fire District is holding a “Fill the Boot” fundraiser this week to benefit the community and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Firefighters will be accepting donations to fill the boot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Terry Boyle
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Come celebrate everything potato at Spud Day

SHELLEY — People far and wide will be flocking to Shelley for a “spudtacular” day of events on Saturday to celebrate the state’s pride and joy: the potato. Idaho Spud Day is in its 94th year. It celebrates the potato harvest season every year with a parade, free baked potatoes, entertainment, food vendors and a tug-of-war over a pit of mashed potatoes. Admission to the main events is free.
SHELLEY, ID
Free Movie — Oblivion (2013)

Idaho State University’s Idaho Falls campus presents a free post-apocalyptic movie series. The first film is Oblivion (2013) rated PG-13, starring Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman and Andrea Riseborough. Free popcorn, snacks and drinks are provided. We invite the public to join us for our free movie, followed by a discussion of the film led by ISU faculty.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bonneville County Republicans commemorating Constitution Day with community celebration

IDAHO FALLS – It had been four long, intensive months of deliberation for the 55 delegates at Independence Hall for the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It was Sept. 17, 1787, and 39 of the delegates, each with different backgrounds and beliefs, were now preparing to sign a document they’d worked tirelessly to design. Somehow, through an act of Providence, they were able to reach a compromise in establishing fundamental laws, the roles of America’s national government, and guarantee certain basic rights for its citizens.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Obituaries
Students will showcase tiny home during Parade of Homes event

IDAHO FALLS — After months of anticipation, students at a local high school are ready to showcase a tiny home they have built in an event for the public starting Thursday. Around 40 students from Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls have been working hard for the past five months since February, building a tiny home to show at Parade of Homes, a local event put on by the Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association. Click here to learn more about Parade of Homes.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fall River Electric awards scholarships to 15 students

ASHTON — As students from the Upper Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates 15 students who graduated last spring and were part of 32 students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000....
ASHTON, ID
Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
BLACKFOOT, ID

