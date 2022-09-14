Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO