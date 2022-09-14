ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M equestrian team to host Maroon & White Scrimmage on Sunday

The Texas A&M equestrian team will host its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission is free. The Aggies went 14-5 last season and finished national runner-up to Oklahoma State. A&M returns 25 riders from last year’s squad, including 10 of 16 starters. All Americans Hanna Olaussen (horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (reining) lead the group of veterans.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M-Miami quarter-by-quarter breakdown

Lineup changes: Texas A&M sophomore center Bryce Foster and cornerback Jaylon Jones returned after missing the first two games. Four true freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for violating team rules. Opportunistic Ags: A&M’s Chris Russell Jr. recovered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M soccer team drops SEC opener to Georgia 3-2

Texas A&M soccer winger Mia Pante stood and shook her head at the Ellis Field scoreboard. A defensive struggle with Georgia seemed likely in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener as both had allowed just four goals prior to Friday’s match. But by the final whistle, Georgia walked away with a 3-2 win, and the Aggies struggled to understand how one of their numerous second-half scoring chances couldn’t produce a goal.
ATHENS, GA
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M, Miami each have a chance to step up in prime time Saturday

A prime-time broadcast on ESPN affords 13th-ranked Miami and 24th-ranked Texas A&M a chance to put disappointment behind. The Aggies look to bounce back from their most embarrassing loss in 14 years, while the Hurricanes could take a significant step toward returning to college football’s elite. A&M had been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M, Miami match up

Texas A&M’s offensive line has struggled to create openings with the Aggies averaging only 99.5 yards rushing per game (114th in the country). Miami has allowed only 117 yards rushing (eighth) thanks to a revamped defensive line, which includes six transfers via the portal. EDGE: MIAMI. When the Aggies...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament

The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King

Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M

MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
