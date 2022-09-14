Read full article on original website
A Helpful Student Was Shot Dead & Police Say A Woman Lured Him By Faking Car Issues
A Florida college student was shot dead in Alabama while trying to be a good Samaritan for a woman pretending to have car trouble, according to police. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida student, was...
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Three arrested after 14-year-old girl is shot dead during TikTok dance at Colorado home
Three suspects have been arrested after a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot while making TikTok videos inside a Colorado home earlier this month.Aaliyah Salazar was shot in the head on 7 August inside a home in Colorado’s Monte Vista.According to court documents, the teen was making a video at the time, reported KRDO TV.The redacted affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the home at 4.26pm on Sunday, 7 August.Officers who reached the scene found the victim unconscious and not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived and confirmed that “there were no vital signs or signs of life from the...
Horror as boy, 5, dies after being left in sweltering car outside his school ‘by staff member who he’s related to’
A BOY has died after being left in a sweltering car outside a school as temperatures pushed nearly 40C. The five-year-old was found unresponsive outside the Texas school but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The tragedy occurred outside the Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary in the Rio Grande Valley community...
Teens Arrested After 14-Year-Old Is Killed While Making TikTok Video
Aaliyah Salazar, a 14-year-old girl in Colorado, was fatally shot in the head while making a TikTok, and police are looking to the video for clues. According to an arrest affidavit, police in Monte Vista say Aaliyah was dancing in the video with someone “in the background fiddling with something.” It was a gun belonging to the teen’s boyfriend, the affidavit states. Two teens have since been arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by a juvenile in connection with Aaliyah’s death. Emiliano Vargas, the 21-year-old boyfriend, was also arrested and charged with providing or permitting a teen to possess a gun. According to the affidavit, one of the teens allegedly told the police that she saw the other point and shoot at Aaliyah, suggesting it could have been an accident. Aaliyah’s family, however, say they believe it was intentional. Read it at 9News
International Business Times
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Court hears girl accused gunman Nikolas Cruz of inappropriate touching years before Parkland
Nikolas Cruz was accused of “inappropriately touching” a young girl years before he murdered 17 in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to shocking courtroom testimony.Finai Browd, who was best friends with Cruz’s late adoptive mother Lynda Cruz, mentioned the disturbing detail in a pre-recorded video deposition played in Florida court on Monday.Ms Browd recalled how she and Lynda became best friends when they both lived in New York in the 1980s. The friends then both moved to Florida with their husbands and deliberately lived near each other.Around the same time that Lynda and her husband...
13-year-old drove her parents car and caused 4-vehicle crashes including a school bus, police say
A 13-year-old girl caused the crash of two other vehicles and a school bus after driving her parent's SUV without their knowledge.
Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services
Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
insideedition.com
Aurora Theater Shooting Survivor Marries Cop Who First Responded to the Scene
In 2012, Lasamoa Cross went to the Century Theater in Aurora, Colorado, with her fiancé, AJ Boik, to watch "The Dark Knight Rises." Cross says about 15 to 20 minutes into the movie a gunman started firing into the packed theater. Boik was one of 12 victims slain that night. One of the first responders on the scene was officer Cody Lanier. To help deal with the trauma, Cross hand-delivered a thank you letter to Lanier. The letter began a friendship that sparked an unexpected romance.
Video captures moment Ohio kidnapping suspect tries to stab police officer with pen
An Ohio kidnapping suspect tried to stab a police officer with a pen before he was quickly subdued, footage of the jailhouse attack revealed on Thursday. Reid Duran, 35, had agreed to be questioned on Monday after police encountered him at St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia, about 15 miles east of downtown Dayton, and he was taken to an interview room at the Xenia Justice Center, officials said.
No charges after 5 found dead in Commerce City apartment
No one will face charges in the case of five people in Commerce City who died after taking fentanyl-laced cocaine. The five were found dead in one apartment at North Range Crossings just north of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal in February. The Adams County Coroner's Office identified the five as Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24, Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32, Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28, Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29 and Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32.One woman survived along with a 4-month-old baby. The child's parents were among those who died. The Adams County District Attorney's Office said despite an intense investigation over the past six months, investigators couldn't track the origin of the fentanyl. "In order for us to charge someone with these deaths, we need to have an identifiable suspect that can prove who sold the drugs that were laced with fentanyl that killed these individuals and we do not have that," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason.Colorado lawmakers recently passed a law that holds arrested drug dealers more accountable for dealing drugs that lead to overdose deaths.
Texas parent says school officials yanked trans eighth-grader out of class for questioning
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
Boy shot while riding in his mom's car after school
A 13-year-old is in the hospital with injuries after he was shot in the arm on Monday afternoon. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened. It had been a great day for the young teenager who had just finished his first day of high school at Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design. "He was so excited telling me about it. And then this," said his mother Kiri Willis. Police said Willis was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, James Katrelle, walked into traffic. The driver,...
Sonny Almanza appears in court in deadly shooting of officer
Sonny Thomas Almanza appeared in court Wednesday for the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. Almanza was arrested late Sunday evening. Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning He is facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, child abuse and crime of violence. Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer,...
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
