** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.

25 DAYS AGO