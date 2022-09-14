Read full article on original website
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Turmultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Car, Body Discovered in California Reservoir
After authorities announced they had reportedly located Kiely Rodni’s body in a California reservoir, her boyfriend has broken his silence. In a clip posted on Monday, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, said he wanted to “release a type of personal statement.”. “This was an insanely f—– up situation and...
Daughter Praised for Refusing to Add 'Gold Digging' Stepmom to Trust Fund
The daughter claims her father had various relationships with younger women in the past and set up the funds to protect his assets.
Mom Wants to Run Away From Husband and Adult Son Because They Won't Help With the Housework
Are her expectations of a clean home simply too high?. If you had a husband and an adult son who never lifted a finger to help with the housework, would you want to pack up, leave them, and skip town? One Texas woman who goes only by the name "Gracie" wrote to Newsweek that this is exactly what she'd like to do.
Dying woman wants her best friend to forgive her for having an affair with her husband
Being cheated on can cause emotional distress, anxiety, depression, physical pain, and more. Although people who were cheated on can forgive their cheating partners, it will take a lot of work and time.
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Man refuses to pay daughter's college fees until she attempts a relationship with his family
Should one force their child to get along with their new family?. Parental brainwashing ruins the child’s opportunity to connect with their other parent. In some conditions, a parent bad mouths the other and brainwashes the child so much that they cut contact with the other parent.
100-year-old woman was arrested on her birthday to cross it off her bucket list
The police put handcuffs on her and escorted out of her nursing home in a mock arrest.
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.
Woman makes daughter-in-law, who is a new mother, cook and clean when she visits them
Contrary to popular belief, people don’t have to rush to see a newborn and his mother because it could be inconvenient for the new parents adjusting to their new life. Even if one visits, it’s necessary that the new parents know about the visit in advance so that they have time to prepare for a guest.
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions
Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?. Very rarely, adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.
Mom refuses to take teenage daughter to her favorite restaurant
Teenage can be a difficult phase for parents as their children undergo physical and emotional changes. They might also become distant when trying to achieve independence. Although parents have to give their teenagers space to explore and grow, they should also step up and provide guidance when needed.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reflects on Camping Trip With 3 Kids, Hasn’t Been ‘Smooth Sailing’: Photos
Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley. “We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”
Woman wishes husband would reunite with his ex-wife of 60 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents have been married for over sixty years. During that same length of time, my father has never laid eyes on his first wife. My father and his first wife didn't stay in touch. They don't have mutual friends, and they haven't crossed paths in the grocery store.
I went to the seaside and left my husband at home, swimming in sewage | Zoe Williams
He wanted me to stay when the drains backed up and left the garden submerged in a foul pond. Obviously I still went, writes Zoe Williams
Parents Backed for Upgrading Their Seats on Flight, but Not Activist Teen's
"She is acting spoiled, entitled and not understanding her privilege and quite honestly being a hypocrite," one user pointed out.
