ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Forever Home#Foster Parents
Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Lefty Graves

Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
FLORIDA STATE
Aabha Gopan

Mom refuses to take teenage daughter to her favorite restaurant

Teenage can be a difficult phase for parents as their children undergo physical and emotional changes. They might also become distant when trying to achieve independence. Although parents have to give their teenagers space to explore and grow, they should also step up and provide guidance when needed.
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reflects on Camping Trip With 3 Kids, Hasn’t Been ‘Smooth Sailing’: Photos

Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley. “We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”
MONTANA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman wishes husband would reunite with his ex-wife of 60 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents have been married for over sixty years. During that same length of time, my father has never laid eyes on his first wife. My father and his first wife didn't stay in touch. They don't have mutual friends, and they haven't crossed paths in the grocery store.

Comments / 0

Community Policy