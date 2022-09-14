ANAHEIM -- The emergence of infielder Luis Rengifo has easily been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Angels this season. Rengifo has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, and he kept that going with two homers in an 8-7 win over the Mariners in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday. He became the first Angels player to homer from both sides of the plate since Kendrys Morales did it on July 30, 2012. Chili Davis (six times) and Devon White (twice) are the only other Angels players to accomplish the feat.

