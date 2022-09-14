Read full article on original website
MLB
'It's annoying': Giants' rivalry with Dodgers one-sided in '22
SAN FRANCISCO -- One year ago, the Giants and Dodgers were neck and neck in the standings as they entered the home stretch of an epic race for the National League West title. That battle ended up going down to the final day of the regular season, with the Giants needing a franchise-record 107 wins to edge the Dodgers for the division crown.
MLB
'We're having a blast': Guardians rally for win, pad lead
CLEVELAND -- Nearly half the Guardians’ roster was huddled around a television in the home clubhouse to watch the ending of the White Sox-Tigers game on Friday night. This was the position the Guardians knew they could be in at this point in the season, despite the doubts that piled in from the outside. Cleveland had wrapped up a 4-3 comeback victory over the Twins at Progressive Field just minutes prior and it was rooting hard to not only gain a game over one AL Central competitor, but two.
MLB
Márquez trending upward by finding balance
CHICAGO -- Germán Márquez has a hot-blooded competitor’s nature, but recent lessons have reinforced that he’s often better served by keeping a cool head. Márquez had to be as cool as the breeze that blew toward the outfield at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The Cubs’ Zach McKinstry led off the first inning with a triple into the center-field ivy, and Ian Happ immediately drove him in with an RBI single.
MLB
'Best player in the league': Acuña steadies Braves' lineup
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in right field and his good friend Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup for the first time in three months. All seemed right for the Braves as they further energized what has been this year’s best pennant race. Acuña stirred...
MLB
Mets' tight win presents tempting October formula
NEW YORK -- One could see fairly clearly, during various points of the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night, how this might all look in October. A strong starting pitching performance. A home run and a hit-and-run. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stealing a base in a key spot. Edwin Díaz locking down a five-out save.
MLB
Rengifo homers twice -- once from each side
ANAHEIM -- The emergence of infielder Luis Rengifo has easily been one of the biggest pleasant surprises for the Angels this season. Rengifo has become one of the club’s most consistent hitters, and he kept that going with two homers in an 8-7 win over the Mariners in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday. He became the first Angels player to homer from both sides of the plate since Kendrys Morales did it on July 30, 2012. Chili Davis (six times) and Devon White (twice) are the only other Angels players to accomplish the feat.
MLB
Lowe continues 2nd-half tear with 25th homer
ST. PETERSBURG -- It’s been a breakout season for Nathaniel Lowe, and on Friday night, he continued his torrid second half at the expense of the team that traded him. Lowe’s two-out, two-run opposite field homer in the third inning off Rays starter Corey Kluber ended up the difference as the Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win in their first of three games at Tropicana Field.
MLB
Keller rewards skipper's trust with escape act
NEW YORK -- Derek Shelton does not pull the managerial mound visit card often. When Shelton walks out to the infield’s miniature mountain in the middle of an inning, he typically intends to make a change, to end one pitcher’s night and to begin another’s. On Friday evening, Mitch Keller suspected something different.
MLB
Jameson shuts down Padres in MLB debut
SAN DIEGO -- Once again, a D-backs pitcher making his first big league start had success against the Padres. This time it was Drey Jameson, the fire-balling right-hander who shut down the Padres as he worked seven shutout innings in his Major League debut in a 4-0 win Thursday night at Chase Field.
MLB
Phils stumble late in potential postseason preview
ATLANTA -- The Phillies were six outs away from taking the first game of a three-game series against the defending World Series champions on Friday, but the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning in a 7-2 loss against the Braves at Truist Park. In the race for a...
MLB
How will Phils use red-hot Falter down stretch?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few weeks ago, we wondered if the Phillies had another Marty Bystrom in their future. We framed the question around the idea that...
MLB
Will Pujols play more down the stretch?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Quite frankly, no one wants to see Albert Pujols reach the exclusive 700-home-run club more than Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, especially with their close friendship of more than a decade, their similar Dominican heritage and their honest and trusting pact on this season’s team.
MLB
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
MLB
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
MLB
'They should be' talking Gold Glove for Rojas
WASHINGTON -- Miguel Rojas was completely turned around by the time the baseball plunged into the webbing of his glove, the Marlins shortstop face-down on the infield dirt, essentially parallel with the foul line. Rojas’ body angled like a spray chart line, it was almost as if he’d pulled Joey...
MLB
Heads up! Kwan OK after foul ball ricochets off his noggin
CLEVELAND -- Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan has made his fair share of impressive plays in foul territory over the last few weeks, but none have ended like his attempt on Friday night. In the series opener against the Twins at Progressive Field, Kwan attempted to make a catch on...
MLB
Verlander K's 9 over 5 no-hit frames in return: 'My stuff was pretty good'
HOUSTON -- After missing 18 days due to a right calf injury, Astros ace Justin Verlander didn't miss a step in his return to the bump and quest to capture his third Cy Young Award, as he tossed five no-hit innings in a 5-0 victory over the A's on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Rays open final homestand with 'tough' loss
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays’ last chance Friday night was not their only one, but it may have been their best one. Trailing the Rangers by a run in the ninth inning, the top of Tampa Bay’s lineup loaded the bases with two outs and .313-hitting Harold Ramírez up to bat against right-hander José Leclerc. Ramírez made contact and bounced a ball to the left side of the infield, but third baseman Josh Jung fielded it, fired it to Marcus Semien and forced out Isaac Paredes at second base.
MLB
Chapman homers twice as Blue Jays power up in WC race
TORONTO -- There’s a quietness to everything that Matt Chapman does. It’s in the way his body moves through brilliant defensive plays, making the remarkable seem relaxing. It’s in his voice, his nature and the way that teammates look to him in the clubhouse. It only makes sense that his offensive numbers have crept up on people this season, but performances like Friday’s are too loud to hide.
MLB
Bieber's hot arm, J-Ram's birthday HR guide Guardians in G1
CLEVELAND -- There’s no question that the Guardians have found ways to benefit from their youth more often than letting it hinder their success. But if this team wants to make it into the postseason, it needs its veterans to lead the way, which is exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon.
