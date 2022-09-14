ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
architecturaldigest.com

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off with program at Idaho Capitol

BOISE — Hispanic Heritage month is a nationally recognized month of observance and celebration of Hispanic culture in the United States. The month-long celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Idaho’s Official Hispanic Heritage month kickoff took place on the first floor of the Capitol rotunda Thursday with...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
eastidahonews.com

Police help 6 Idaho women involved in human trafficking

BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there,...
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
MIX 106

5 Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Wildfire Smoke Inhalation

For Idahoans, that registers as reality, not hyperbole. If you've experienced a difference in your health since the belated onset of Idaho's wildland fire season, smoke might be the culprit. Read on for information about the origins of the smoke, how it could be impacting your health, and methods for protecting yourself from it.
