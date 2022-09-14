Read full article on original website
It's Time for Missouri to Unleash QB Brady Cook
The Missouri Tigers came out on top in their matchup with (FCS) Abilene Christian 34-17, but the offense stalled more than it should have.
Missouri bounces back and wins over Abilene Christian 34-17 at home
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team advances to 2-1 after a 34-17 victory Saturday afternoon over Abilene Christian. The game was the highest attended game in the Drinkwitz era, with 53,253 attending the matinee. "I really appreciate our fans," Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "It wasn't perfect and there's a...
MU welcomes first weekend tailgaters of the season
COLUMBIA — Today marked Missouri’s first tailgates of the 2022 football season. Tailgaters filled MU’s campus this morning, many excited to see the game against Missouri and Abilene Christian. Missouri fans remained faithful and positive, despite coming off a brutal loss at Kansas State last weekend. “Hopefully,...
Cardinal Ritter defeats Helias, ends Crusaders' unbeaten start to season
Two of mid-Missouri's best teams squared off under the lights Friday in one of the most anticipated matchups statewide. Class 5's No. 6 team Helias hosted the No. 2-ranked Cardinal Ritter in Jefferson City. Cardinal Ritter managed to win the battle of the powerhouses 40-14, extending its unbeaten start to...
Helias suffers first loss of the season to Cardinal Ritter
Jefferson City — The Helias Crusaders fell for the first time this season, as they were defeated by Cardinal Ritter, 40-14, Friday night. See the highlights above.
HIGHLIGHTS: Battle takes down Hickman 47-29
Battle and Hickman are both looking for their first season win tonight. Battle would score the first two touchdowns and not look back. Battle wins 47-29. Week 4 FNF.
HIGHLIGHTS: Jefferson City wins 42-27 over Smith-Cotton on homecoming
Rodney Wilson had 3 rushing touchdowns to help secure the win for the Jays. Week 4 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
CFB world reacts to bone-headed punt return
Returning punts is one of the hardest jobs in football. Standing with your toes on the line, tracking the ball through the air while 11 grown men sprint at you with their destruction in mind… it’s amazing anybody wants to do the job. However, if you volunteer, you’ll...
Osage beats Eldon, earns first win of the season
Following the first three games of the season in which it gave up 40-plus points in each, most people would not have pegged Osage to shut out rival Eldon. But that’s exactly what it did — winning 28-0. The defense made a high-powered Eldon offense seem lost, with the pass defense able to force an early interception from Mustangs' quarterback Hunter Hees in the first quarter. Multiple sacks in the backfield followed, including a critical knock-down from Anton Carter in the fourth quarter — essentially ending the game.
Williams scores four touchdowns as Hannibal defeats Fulton
Fulton will be glad to see the back of Hannibal and Aneyas Williams. The Pirates rolled over the Hornets for a 48-0 win Friday in Fulton. By halftime, Hannibal had scored 42 of those points. Williams had already scored four times. But he didn't get the first — that came...
Wilson duo power Jefferson City to win over Smith-Cotton
Jefferson City proved to be too much for Smith-Cotton, as the Jays beat the Tigers 42-27 and evened their season record on Friday in Jefferson City. Rodney Wilson led the charge with a three-touchdown performance along with two touchdowns from quarterback Jacob Wilson. The Jays got off to a hot...
Rock Bridge's Anna Christ homers three times in two wins
Rock Bridge softball's bats were alive Friday morning, beating Lafayette 19-0 in their first matchup of the Park Hill South Tournament. Slugger Abby Hay hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get thescoring stated. The Bruins had a 4-0 lead after the first. With bases loaded to start...
'Mizzou Madness' brings basketball court to Francis Quadrangle
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans will have the chance to see this year's men's and women's basketball teams as Mizzou Madness returns to campus. A basketball court will be placed on the Francis Quadrangle, Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. The 2022-23 men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced and...
Allen-Jackman, Fayette hold off Westran on home turf
Westran faced Fayette on Friday in Fayette for a Class 1 matchup. Fayette is led by star receiver Chase Allen-Jackman, a Division-I prospect with offers from both Army and Air Force, who has dominated opposing defenses all year. Both Fayette (3-1) and Westran (1-2) wasted zero time getting the ball...
Capital City softball takes down Hickman 15-1
COLUMBIA - The Capital City Cavaliers traveled to Columbia to take on the Hickman Kewpies and they looked good in all three phases of the game. Lydia Coulson was on the mound and she pitched all six innings giving up only one run. The bats looked good as well as...
Pirates escape Eagles in Week 4
Boonville and Southern Boone entered Friday's game with the same record and comeback victories the previous week, but both teams were also coming off extremely different circumstances. Boonville stunned Hallsville in overtime, winning by a score of 59-58 in a thrilling, high-scoring affair, while Southern Boone scraped past California 29-28...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, September 16
City of Columbia Public Works finalists joined together for a public meet and greet. The city's Public Works director oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city's streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit. The city has narrowed down the public works candidates from...
Northern Missouri girl on bicycle hit from behind by pickup
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A northern Missouri bicyclist was injured Thursday evening when she was hit from behind by a pickup truck. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 5 on the north edge of Keytesville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Keytesville was northbound when...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking rounds of storms with increasing temperatures this weekend
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated storms north of I-70 in the afternoon. Highs approaching 90 degrees. Tomorrow: Another round of storms clips our northeastern counties early in the day near sunrise. Expect another hot day in the low 90s. EXTENDED: A cold front sets up somewhere in...
