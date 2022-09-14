Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Out Of Lineup, Michael Grove Makes Spot Start With Chance For Series Sweep

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Alcántara used a translator for most of his postgame interview following his three-run homer in the 10th inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. The questions would come in English. Alcántara responded in Spanish. That is, until he was asked if he was looking for a fastball during his clutch at-bat. No translator needed for that one. “Yeah,” he said, grinning. “I was looking fastball.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO