ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKtSe_0hw6DIO600

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Alcántara used a translator for most of his postgame interview following his three-run homer in the 10th inning that lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The questions would come in English. Alcántara responded in Spanish.

That is, until he was asked if he was looking for a fastball during his clutch at-bat. No translator needed for that one.

“Yeah,” he said, grinning. “I was looking fastball.”

The slim infielder, listed at a mere 5-foot-9 and 151 pounds, got the pitch he wanted with two outs and hit his surprising long ball way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep.

The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0).

Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was still confident Kimbrel would be the team’s closer as the team prepares for postseason play. The right-hander had thrown 9 1/3 scoreless innings before Wednesday’s blown save.

“No one feels worse than Craig right now,” Roberts said.

Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.

“Everybody’s talking that it wasn’t their starters,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I don’t care. We won a baseball game and it’ll push us to the next day. I want us to feel good about it.”

Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove threw a career-high five innings in a spot start after being called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up two hits — both solo homers — but was otherwise very good, walking one and striking out four.

The D-backs scored their first run in three games in the first inning when Daulton Varsho smoked a homer over the right field fence for a 1-0 lead. It was Varsho’s 25th homer of the season.

Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll added a solo shot in the second that pushed the advantage to 2-0.

The Dodgers tied it 2-all in the fourth on back-to-back homers from Will Smith and Trayce Thompson. Smith’s was particularly impressive, flying 465 feet to center. It was his 22nd long ball of the year.

D-backs right-hander Zach Davies gave up two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

MAJOR PAYNE

Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne was in the crowd and joined in the postgame celebration following Alcántara’s homer.

Payne was wearing a jersey with D-backs outfielder Jake McCarthy’s name on the back. Under the jersey, he was wearing a T-shirt with he and McCarthy as teammates in the old school video game NBA Jam.

OUT AT HOME

McCarthy nearly won the game in the bottom of the ninth by trying to steal home.

McCarthy took off from third on a lazy throw from Barnes back to pitcher Evan Phillips, who then fired back to Barnes. The catcher was able to make the tag for the out. Arizona challenged the ruling on the grounds that Barnes blocked the plate, but the out call was confirmed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts told reporters that David Price (left wrist inflammation), Yency Almonte (right elbow tightness), Brusdar Graterol (right elbow inflammation) and Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) all threw bullpen sessions at Chase Field. Almonte threw live BP to 2B Gavin Lux (neck), who could return to the team soon.

Dodgers: Travel to face the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series starting Friday night. The Dodgers will throw RHP Dustin May (1-2, 4.29 ERA) against Giants RHP Logan Webb (13-8, 2.88).

Diamondbacks: Host the San Diego Padres for a four-game series starting Thursday night. The Padres will start LHP Sean Manaea (7-8, 5.23). Arizona RHP Drey Jameson will make his big league debut.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yency Almonte
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Homer
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Cameron Payne
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Cardinals' Pujols edges closer to 700 homer milestone

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#D Backs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl
NBC Sports

Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
ESPN

Giants try to avoid series sweep against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -177, Giants +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a victory. San Francisco has a 39-35 record in home games and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Padres meet the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

San Diego Padres (80-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-77, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA, .95 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .62 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -155, Diamondbacks +132; over/under is 8...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy