Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America CEO predicts income boost from higher rates
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) expects a "big bump" in the income it earns from rising interest rates, its chief executive officer told investors at a conference on Monday.
Has the stock market hit bottom yet? Bank of America says 6 of 10 signs point to no
The S&P 500’s decline this year—it’s down nearly 18% since January—accelerated last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated more “pain” was ahead. Has the market hit bottom? Bank of America Research, based on its new list of 10 signals showing whether the stock market has hit bottom, says no.
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Motley Fool
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
Sept 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today
The Consumer Price Index had been expected to fall in August but ticked up from July. Wells Fargo's CFO said at a conference that loan growth is slowing from the prior quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Investors haven't been this scared of the stock market since the shock of the 9/11 attacks, Bank of America says
Investors haven't been this scared of the stock market since 9/11, according to Bank of America. The bank said average cash balances among its survey respondents increased to 6.1% from 5.7%. A "record net 60% [of] investors [are] taking lower-than-normal risk," Bank of America said. Investors are turning increasingly bearish...
Bank of America Whale Trades For September 15
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'
The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons American Express Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Credit Card Stock
American Express makes up close to 7% of Berkshire Hathaway's large equities portfolio. It was one of a handful of bank stocks Berkshire held onto during the early days of the pandemic. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
invezz.com
Best lithium stocks to buy in 2022
The demand for lithium has more than doubled in the past decade and companies in this sector are set for massive growth. This guide picks five of the best lithium stocks for the year ahead. Lithium has a wide range of uses and is a key component in the production...
Goldman Sachs set to fire hundreds of staff this month
Goldman Sachs will fire hundreds of employees this month in an attempt to lower its expenses, according to a report.The New York-based investment bank has reintroduced its tradition of cutting between one and five per cent of its lowest performers each year as the volume of deals it performs has dropped, says CNBC.The Wall Street giant, which has around 47,000 employees, had essentially paused the job cuts tradition during the Covid-19 pandemic.In July, Goldman Sachs announced second-quarter earnings of $2.39bn, down from 2021’s second quarter of $54.49bn.Analysts expect the bank to post a drop in earnings of more than...
Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs
Goldman Sachs is anticipating a round of layoffs, possibly within the next week, sources told The New York Times. Annual layoffs aren’t uncommon at the banking giant, although the firm paused that tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How many Goldman Sachs layoffs are planned in 2022?. Article continues...
Comments / 0