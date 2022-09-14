ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
Fortune

Goldman Sachs is done with COVID in the office

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with all COVID restrictions as it tries to get people back in the office full-time. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs is doing away with COVID restrictions. Starting Sept. 6, employees of Goldman Sachs will be allowed to enter the office regardless of...
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
The Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Falling Today

The Consumer Price Index had been expected to fall in August but ticked up from July. Wells Fargo's CFO said at a conference that loan growth is slowing from the prior quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Bank of America Whale Trades For September 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
FOXBusiness

Bank of America warns of new lows for S&P 500 as 'inflation shock ain't over'

The U.S. stock market is suffering one of its worst weeks this year as pessimism about the economy grows, and losses are likely to accelerate in the coming months against a backdrop of scorching-hot inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve. That's according to Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett, who...
invezz.com

Best lithium stocks to buy in 2022

The demand for lithium has more than doubled in the past decade and companies in this sector are set for massive growth. This guide picks five of the best lithium stocks for the year ahead. Lithium has a wide range of uses and is a key component in the production...
The Independent

Goldman Sachs set to fire hundreds of staff this month

Goldman Sachs will fire hundreds of employees this month in an attempt to lower its expenses, according to a report.The New York-based investment bank has reintroduced its tradition of cutting between one and five per cent of its lowest performers each year as the volume of deals it performs has dropped, says CNBC.The Wall Street giant, which has around 47,000 employees, had essentially paused the job cuts tradition during the Covid-19 pandemic.In July, Goldman Sachs announced second-quarter earnings of $2.39bn, down from 2021’s second quarter of $54.49bn.Analysts expect the bank to post a drop in earnings of more than...
MarketRealist

Goldman Sachs Employees Brace for a Round of Layoffs

Goldman Sachs is anticipating a round of layoffs, possibly within the next week, sources told The New York Times. Annual layoffs aren’t uncommon at the banking giant, although the firm paused that tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How many Goldman Sachs layoffs are planned in 2022?. Article continues...
