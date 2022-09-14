Goldman Sachs will fire hundreds of employees this month in an attempt to lower its expenses, according to a report.The New York-based investment bank has reintroduced its tradition of cutting between one and five per cent of its lowest performers each year as the volume of deals it performs has dropped, says CNBC.The Wall Street giant, which has around 47,000 employees, had essentially paused the job cuts tradition during the Covid-19 pandemic.In July, Goldman Sachs announced second-quarter earnings of $2.39bn, down from 2021’s second quarter of $54.49bn.Analysts expect the bank to post a drop in earnings of more than...

