Pennsylvania State

YourErie

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
WHYY

Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election

Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
WGAL

WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Historic $900 Million Federal Investment in Pennsylvania Climate-Smart Agriculture Projects

Governor Tom Wolf announced today Pennsylvania is receiving more than $900 million for 19 projects that will create new revenue streams and support for Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices. These 19 Pennsylvania projects were among 70 selected nationwide, investing $2.8 billion in the first of two rounds of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding.
104.5 The Team

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities

MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
bctv.org

PA School-Board Groups Advocate for Charter-School Funding Changes

A Pennsylvania group made up of members of locally-elected, volunteer school boards across the state is urging the General Assembly to take action to reform the funding system for charter schools. Pennsylvania’s current charter-school funding formula was established in 1997 as part of the state’s Charter School Law, and hasn’t...
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
