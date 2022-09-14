Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union denounces Doug Mastriano’s plan to cut education spending
Leaders of the Pennsylvania State Education Association held a handful of events the week of Sep. 12 in western Pennsylvania to draw attention to what they call a damaging plan for public education. In March, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano said during a radio interview that he would cut per-student...
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
New Jersey Globe
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee was registered to vote in N.J. until 2021
New Jersey is serving as an incubator for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, with two statewide candidates being New Jersey natives and longtime residents. Gubernatorial candidate Douglas Mastriano was a registered voter in New Jersey for 28 years until July 2021 when election officials changed his status to inactive. Records show...
What’s happening in Pennsylvania? Dr. Oz is not their only major candidate from NJ
TV doctor-turned-Senate candidate Dr. Oz is not the only major Pennsylvania political candidate to call New Jersey home until recently. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's biography plays down his New Jersey roots and doesn't mention he was born at St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick January 2, 1964. His family...
Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election
Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
wwnytv.com
State Democrats send voters pre-filled absentee ballot applications, GOP calls it ‘dishonest’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Democrats say they are looking to increase voter participation. Republican officials say it’s “dirty tricks.” The letter in question could already be in your mailbox. New York state Democrats are targeting registered Democratic voters by mail, hoping to get them to...
WGAL
WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $900 Million Federal Investment in Pennsylvania Climate-Smart Agriculture Projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced today Pennsylvania is receiving more than $900 million for 19 projects that will create new revenue streams and support for Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices. These 19 Pennsylvania projects were among 70 selected nationwide, investing $2.8 billion in the first of two rounds of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding.
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t impact their vote, citing Biden’s age and health
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden’s health as reassurance. “He might not be healthy mentally, but he...
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
spectrumnews1.com
In the wake of a circuit court ruling, this state lawmaker wants to guarantee voting rights for Wisconsinites with disabilities
MADISON, Wis. — State and federal laws guarantee voting rights for people with disabilities. However, barriers to casting a ballot, whether intentional or not, still exist for many Wisconsinites. This week marks Disability Voting Rights Week, and for those Wisconsinites with a disability, many are celebrating a recent win...
66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
therecord-online.com
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
bctv.org
PA School-Board Groups Advocate for Charter-School Funding Changes
A Pennsylvania group made up of members of locally-elected, volunteer school boards across the state is urging the General Assembly to take action to reform the funding system for charter schools. Pennsylvania’s current charter-school funding formula was established in 1997 as part of the state’s Charter School Law, and hasn’t...
Educators, teachers fear potential impacts of Sen. Mastriano's education plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday local, state, and national education institutions met in York County to discuss state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s comments on school funding. The discussion centered around a comment made by Mastriano back in March where he proposed slashing funding per student...
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
