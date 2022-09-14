Read full article on original website
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly
Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face. Damn why Chrisean Rock do Blueface like that 💀 #chriseanrock #Blueface pic.twitter.com/xRGN6NqGQw — SKIIBIZ💧 (@skiibiz) August 22, 2022 According to […] The post Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Irv Gotti Regrets Getting Involved In Nas & Jay-Z Beef, Ruining Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
He has admitted that he isn't a person who holds any regrets, but when questioned, Irv admitted to two. The Murder Inc boss has been in a whirlwind as he's been promoting his BET docuseries about all things related to his label, and this has caused quite a few viral moments. Much of the social media conversations surrounding the docuseries have been focused on Irv's comments on his romance with Ashanti, but another recent highlight came during the media mogul's interview with HipHopDX.
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
Eminem Admits To Being Hurt Over White Rapper Criticism During Early Career
Eminem has opened up about the criticisms he received for being a white rapper during the early parts of his career. In a rare and exclusive cover story with XXL, the Detroit rap legend reflected on his iconic career, which he explained started out a bit rocky due to the color of his skin. According to Slim Shady, it’s something he knew he’d have to deal with being a guest in a genre dominated by Black people.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"
A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
Noah Cyrus Finds Purpose, Hope With New Album 'The Hardest Part:' ' I Was Choosing Drugs Over My Family, My Friendships, Myself'
After six long years, it is finally here. Noah Cyrus' album "The Hardest Part" was released on Sept 16 via Columbia Records and Records LLC, and it is essentially the singer-songwriter's diary of sorts. Fans were left wondering why Cyrus has taken so long with releasing her album when she...
Nicki Minaj Predicted Cardi B Conviction? Rapper Eerily Confirms Story 4 Years Ago [LISTEN]
After a stunning turn of events, Cardi B pleaded guilty to the assault and misdemeanor charges she was accused of in 2018 yesterday. The controversial case was not a new thing as it has already sparked huge buzz at the time Cardi was reportedly arrested in New York. Four years...
Drake, Diddy and Yung Miami Attend Jessie Reyez’s ‘Yessie’ Album Release Party
Jessie Reyez marked the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album, “YESSIE,” by hosting an exclusive album release party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Sept. 15), which drew the likes of Drake, Diddy, Yung Miami from CityGirls, Cordae, Diplo, Murda Beatz, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. While the Canada connection was immediately apparent as Drake made his entrance, the two Toronto artists connected on a leaked track by Drizzy called “Zodiac Sign.” Reyez, whose album is out via FMLY / Island Records, has been making waves in the industry since first arriving on the scene, thanks to...
How Dr. Dre's Aneurysm ENDED Eminem, Snoop Dogg's Feud — Revealed!
Dr. Dre's aneurysm became an inspiration to other people, as well, including Eminem and Snoop Dogg. It all happened in January 2021 when Dr. Dre's doctors seemingly lost their hope that the rapper would die because of brain aneurysm. Fortunately, he was given another life and survived the near-death experience.
Rina Sawayama Gets Real With Pop Star Struggles, Wonders If Anyone Can Understand Her
Raised by Japanese immigrant parents, Rina Sawayama knows pressure all too well, however, her pop star status poses a new and different type of struggle. In an interview with Them, Sawayama explained how she was gaslit and received a "distorted view of reality" after "growing up without boundaries." "The idea...
Artist who taped banana to wall at Art Basel responds to copyright lawsuit
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Maurizio Cattelan, an artist who duct taped a banana to a wall that sold for more than $390,000 at Art Basel in Miami in 2019, has responded to a copyright lawsuit filed against him by another artist who said Cattelan stole the idea for his work.
