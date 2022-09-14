Read full article on original website
KREM
Community members call for justice after rideshare driver shot and killed in Seattle
SEATTLE — Rideshare drivers caravanned through Seattle to send a message about safety. They held a rally on Thursday afternoon, just days after a Lyft driver was shot and killed. "We have to find justice for him,” said rideshare driver Abdi Ali. "He was a good man, you know,...
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
KREM
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
KREM
Etsy sellers form guild to promote the interests of online sellers
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Labor Day, the organizers of the Etsy strike launched Indie Sellers Guild (ISG), an international non-profit created to promote the interests of independent artists and creators selling their work online. “The Etsy Strike was only the beginning” said Kristi Cassidy, ISG President, in a press...
