ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing

SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
SHELTON, WA
KREM

Etsy sellers form guild to promote the interests of online sellers

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Labor Day, the organizers of the Etsy strike launched Indie Sellers Guild (ISG), an international non-profit created to promote the interests of independent artists and creators selling their work online. “The Etsy Strike was only the beginning” said Kristi Cassidy, ISG President, in a press...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy