Read full article on original website
Related
Coast Guard Nabs Three Boats Off Texas Coast With Around 440 pounds of Shark, 2,425 Pounds of Red Snapper
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats on Tuesday that were illegally fishing in federal waters off the coast of South Texas. Fourteen fishermen in total were operating the ships known as “lanchas,” which are long and slender skills equipped with high-powered outboard motors. The Coast Guard captured...
Captain of Exxon Valdez tanker behind infamous 1989 Alaskan crude oil spill dies of COVID and cancer aged 75
The captain at the helm of one of America's worst environmental disasters, which saw close to 11 million gallons of crude oil spill into pristine Alaskan waters and cost about $1.85 billion to clean up, has died at age 75. Joseph Hazelwood has become synonymous with the Alaskan oil spill,...
pewtrusts.org
Gulf of Mexico Oysters Have Motivated Home Builders: People
Oysters know how to make their ideal homes—from where to build their reefs to how tall and wide they need to be for optimal breeding, feeding, and protection from predators. Now humans are trying to unravel the mollusks’ real estate secrets. As the shellfish populations have declined because...
Comments / 0