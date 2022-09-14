Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
Silicon Valley
Want the new COVID-19 vaccine booster? No problem, unless it’s got to be Moderna
If you want the new COVID-19 booster that protects against the latest circulating omicron variants, you have lots of options for appointments, except if you have your heart set on Moderna. People hoping to get Moderna’s version of the new bivalent booster instead of Pfizer’s may have to travel —...
sfstandard.com
Lack of Inpatient Beds in SF’s Public Hospitals Forces Families to Go Outside the City for Care
Ru Sen Zhao often spent hours on public transit, with multiple transfers, just to travel from San Francisco Chinatown to a Daly City hospital to take care of his paralyzed son. The long commute while juggling a job at a printing company made life extremely challenging for the 75-year-old monolingual...
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank Scams
Anyone can be a victim of a bank scam, and criminals continue to use the latest technology to pull of their scams. In these two stories, two California residents fall victim to the Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' scam.
Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area
(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
hoodline.com
Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment
The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
sfstandard.com
‘The System Failed Him’: SF Educator Battled Insurance Glitches Before Dying From Cancer
In July, several months into the San Francisco Unified School District’s disastrous payroll switch, one of its longtime paraeducators, Eddy Alarcon, underwent tests to get to the bottom of some recent health issues. That’s when the Mission District native—who had preexisting diabetes and high blood pressure—was informed he no...
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
sfstandard.com
Where Are All the Undergrads? College Student Population in SF Drops by 10,000, New Data Shows
New numbers confirm what many higher education specialists have long suspected: that college and university enrollment would be hard-hit by the pandemic. In San Francisco, the prediction rings especially true. From 2019 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey (ACS), college undergraduate enrollment in SF...
sfstandard.com
SF Bay Area Reigns as Nation’s Work-From-Home Capital, Census Data Shows
The Bay Area is the country’s work-from-home capital and San Francisco sits on its throne, data released Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. While it’s no secret that many San Franciscans switched to remote work during the pandemic, this data provides a new source of detailed and comprehensive insight into the time period when Americans’ understanding of the workplace fundamentally changed.
sfstandard.com
Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release. Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
kalw.org
Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.
This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
sanjoseinside.com
Vaccination Mandate Lifted for Workers in County Health Care Facilities, Homeless Shelters, Prisons
Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody on Monday rescinded the vaccination mandate for workers in these settings. Under state public health rules, masks are still required in high-risk settings.
sfstandard.com
Who Will Be San Francisco’s Next DA? Meet the Four People in the Running
After the high-profile recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, four candidates now are seeking to be the next elected top prosecutor in San Francisco. The San Francisco Standard interviewed each candidate to learn more about them and hear their views about public safety, the drug crisis and politics. Starting next...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
sfstandard.com
Renters Lose, Owners Win During the Pandemic in San Francisco
New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show worsening conditions for renters in San Francisco during the pandemic. The data, released as part of the American Community Survey, offers one-year estimates on key demographic information, including new details on housing in San Francisco. The just-released 2021 data pulls back the curtain on the pandemic’s impact on renters and homeowners in San Francisco, including a steady increase in rental vacancies, rising rent as a share of income, and a shifting burden of housing costs away from owners and toward renters.
sfstandard.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs
One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
sfstandard.com
Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat
To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
San Francisco's DA says new policies will start to clean up streets in 'few months'
The ABC7 News I-Team sat down with DA Jenkins to discuss some of the main issues plaguing the city and what she's done so far to address them.
