ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Health
hoodline.com

Mountain View giving families a free $500 a month in latest guaranteed income experiment

The notion of a “guaranteed basic income” was first employed locally in the modern age in Stockton, where then-mayor Michael Tubbs chose to give randomly selected individuals $500 a month with no strings attached in 2019. The idea has since spread in similar forms to Oakland, San Diego, and Los Angeles, and even Governor Gavin Newsom put $35 million into the state budget to encourage more cities to try out giving free money to low-income families to improve livelihoods and health.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Are All the Undergrads? College Student Population in SF Drops by 10,000, New Data Shows

New numbers confirm what many higher education specialists have long suspected: that college and university enrollment would be hard-hit by the pandemic. In San Francisco, the prediction rings especially true. From 2019 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey (ACS), college undergraduate enrollment in SF...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Michael Giles
sfstandard.com

SF Bay Area Reigns as Nation’s Work-From-Home Capital, Census Data Shows

The Bay Area is the country’s work-from-home capital and San Francisco sits on its throne, data released Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau shows. While it’s no secret that many San Franciscans switched to remote work during the pandemic, this data provides a new source of detailed and comprehensive insight into the time period when Americans’ understanding of the workplace fundamentally changed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Appoints Chinese American Nonprofit Exec to Transportation Board

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has nominated Gloria Li, a nonprofit director and former state government employee, to serve on a board with powers to set Muni fare and public transportation policy. Li—a Chinese immigrant and 10-year SF resident who lives in downtown’s Transbay neighborhood—will replace Sharon Lai on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Former Bay Area foster care business CEO pleads guilty to fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The CEO of a foster care home for children and adolescents in San Jose pleaded guilty to fraud, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday in a press release.  Corbett Group Homes (CGH) was a San Jose based group homes company that provided foster care for children and young adults in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Study finds San Jose is faring worse than other major metro cities in the U.S.

This housing shortage study was conducted by Angi, the company that helps users search for home improvement contractors. The factors in their study used listing rates for new housing, the number of residents leaving or moving in, and changes in housing prices. Results of the study found that out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Marc Cuban#Drug Addiction#Methadone#Heroin#Civic Center#Baart
sanjoseinside.com

Vaccination Mandate Lifted for Workers in County Health Care Facilities, Homeless Shelters, Prisons

Workers at Santa Clara County health care and long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons will no longer be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Santa Clara County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody on Monday rescinded the vaccination mandate for workers in these settings. Under state public health rules, masks are still required in high-risk settings.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
sfstandard.com

Renters Lose, Owners Win During the Pandemic in San Francisco

New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show worsening conditions for renters in San Francisco during the pandemic. The data, released as part of the American Community Survey, offers one-year estimates on key demographic information, including new details on housing in San Francisco. The just-released 2021 data pulls back the curtain on the pandemic’s impact on renters and homeowners in San Francisco, including a steady increase in rental vacancies, rising rent as a share of income, and a shifting burden of housing costs away from owners and toward renters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs

One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat

To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy